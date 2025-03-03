Michael A. Catellier’s Newly Released “Written in Stone The Fourth Commandment” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical History and Its Relevance to Modern Faith
“Written in Stone The Fourth Commandment: The heart of belief and faith and other things to consider” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael A. Catellier is an insightful study of the origins and enduring significance of the Fourth Commandment, offering readers a deeper understanding of God’s covenant.
Albany, NY, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Written in Stone The Fourth Commandment: The heart of belief and faith and other things to consider”: a compelling resource that delves into the origins of God’s laws, the history of the Ten Commandments, and their role in identifying the Messiah. “Written in Stone The Fourth Commandment: The heart of belief and faith and other things to consider” is the creation of published author, Michael A. Catellier, who is presently a researcher in historical biblical scripture as it relates to modern religions and their approach.
Michael is currently living in New York State with his wife, Paula, and pet dog, Lucy, and has two grown children with families, prospering in their own personal fields.
Written in Stone is Michael’s second book of the series.
Michael A. Catellier shares, “With this book, I feel it is important for Christians to know that the promise of eternal salvation, life forever with God, is a promise that began at the beginning with Adam in the garden of Eden for the benefit of all mankind. It was given so that we would know who was coming and by which manner He would come. Many people suggest alternatives to the history of such a promise by way of enacting false religious ideas. God’s promise was passed through a single bloodline from the son of Adam to the final person who would fulfill the promise. It was passed orally until the Israelites were freed from Egypt and then given to them in written form because after 430 years of captivity, they were unable to maintain the promise as a nation. As Christians, this was an opportunity for us to have not only the laws written down, especially the Ten Commandments, that we would know without question who the Messiah truly is. The bottom line is that the laws and information of the Scriptures began from the garden, and this book’s intention is to show this.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael A. Catellier’s new book provides an engaging examination of Scripture’s origins, offering a deeper appreciation for the foundational truths of the Bible and God’s divine plan.
Consumers can purchase “Written in Stone The Fourth Commandment: The heart of belief and faith and other things to consider” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Written in Stone The Fourth Commandment: The heart of belief and faith and other things to consider”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
