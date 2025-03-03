Michael A. Catellier’s Newly Released “Written in Stone The Fourth Commandment” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical History and Its Relevance to Modern Faith

“Written in Stone The Fourth Commandment: The heart of belief and faith and other things to consider” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael A. Catellier is an insightful study of the origins and enduring significance of the Fourth Commandment, offering readers a deeper understanding of God’s covenant.