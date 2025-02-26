Luxury Living in Eagle Idaho's Exclusive Community Homestead
City of Trees Real Estate presents a stunning 5-bedroom, office, and bonus room home in Eagle’s coveted Homestead community. This 3,369 sq. ft. residence features a chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops, natural hardwood floors, and a spa-like primary suite. Nestled on a private 0.339-acre lot, enjoy a fully enclosed backyard, community pools, parks, and trails—all just minutes from downtown Eagle and top-rated schools.
Eagle, ID, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- City of Trees Real Estate, a premier brokerage with over $2 billion in real estate sales, proudly presents an extraordinary home in the heart of Eagle’s sought-after Homestead community. Located at 5329 W Strant St., Eagle, ID 83616, this stunning 3,369-square-foot residence combines luxury, functionality, and a serene lifestyle, making it one of the most desirable homes on the market today.
This thoughtfully designed five-bedroom, office, and bonus room layout offers versatility for today’s homeowners. The chef’s kitchen is a standout feature, boasting quartz countertops, stainless steel Thermador and Bosch appliances, and a spacious walk-in pantry, perfect for culinary enthusiasts. Natural hardwood floors bring warmth and elegance, while the expansive primary suite impresses with a large walk-in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.
Designed for modern living, the home includes two water heaters, a whole-home humidifier, and abundant storage. Set on a private 0.339-acre lot, the fully enclosed backyard offers the perfect oasis for relaxation or entertaining.
Beyond the home, residents enjoy two sparkling pools, three parks, scenic walking trails, and vibrant community events, all with the added benefit of no active construction—just peaceful living near downtown Eagle, the Greenbelt, and top-rated schools.
This home is truly a rare find in the Homestead community. With an open-concept layout, high-end finishes, and an incredible location, it offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.
For more details or to schedule a private showing, contact City of Trees Real Estate at 208-972-1474.
About City of Trees Real Estate
City of Trees Real Estate is a leading real estate team serving the Treasure Valley area, with over $2 billion in total sales. Dedicated to excellence, market expertise, and client-focused service, the firm specializes in luxury homes, residential properties, and strategic investments throughout Boise, Eagle, Meridian, and beyond.
City of Trees Real Estate is brokered through Keller Williams Realty Boise.
Contact
Faith Mikita
208-972-1474
cityoftreesrealestate.com
