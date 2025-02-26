Luxury Living in Eagle Idaho's Exclusive Community Homestead

City of Trees Real Estate presents a stunning 5-bedroom, office, and bonus room home in Eagle’s coveted Homestead community. This 3,369 sq. ft. residence features a chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops, natural hardwood floors, and a spa-like primary suite. Nestled on a private 0.339-acre lot, enjoy a fully enclosed backyard, community pools, parks, and trails—all just minutes from downtown Eagle and top-rated schools.