Loveforce International Announces Its March 2025 Digital Music Releases
Loveforce International announces its March 2025 Digital Music Releases.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its March 2025 Digital Music Releases. There will be six new Digital Music Releases. They will be released every Friday in March including March 7, 14, 21, and 28.
There will be a mix of artists and musical genres represented in the March releases. The artists will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Anna Hamilton, inRchild and The Loveforce Collective. The genres represented in the March releases will include Quirky, Avant-Garde instrumental Rock, Jazz, Dance, Blues, Soul and New Age Christian.
“I am really proud of the diversity of the genres of music we are releasing this month.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. What other independent record label has as diverse a release schedule as ours?” he continued.
Loveforce International's March 2025 Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, KK Box, Deezer, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Media Net, Pretzel, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Yandex, Kuack, TikTok, Resso, Adaptr, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
