Author Jeffrey Tyson (the Esog)’s New Book, “The Confessions of Ancient Divinity: The Mourikis Project,” Follows the Continued Path of One Alien’s Purpose on Earth

Recent release “The Confessions of Ancient Divinity: The Mourikis Project” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jeffrey Tyson (the Esog) is a stirring tale that centers around an alien named Zimouri, called El’izabetta, who is set out to discover the world with her guides and her companion. But along the way, she’ll be forced to endure threats and dangers alongside friends both new and old.