Author Jeffrey Tyson (the Esog)’s New Book, “The Confessions of Ancient Divinity: The Mourikis Project,” Follows the Continued Path of One Alien’s Purpose on Earth
Recent release “The Confessions of Ancient Divinity: The Mourikis Project” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jeffrey Tyson (the Esog) is a stirring tale that centers around an alien named Zimouri, called El’izabetta, who is set out to discover the world with her guides and her companion. But along the way, she’ll be forced to endure threats and dangers alongside friends both new and old.
Bronx, NY, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Tyson (the Esog), a native of Queens, New York, has completed his new book, “The Confessions of Ancient Divinity: The Mourikis Project”: an engaging tale that follows the captivating journey of an alien named Zimouri as she embarks on a grand adventure to learn of the world, discovering both the beauty and dangers it contains.
Being exposed to a diverse environment in his upbringing, author Jeffrey Tyson (the Esog) found interest in foreign backgrounds that eventually aided in the development of his story. He attended the Borough of Manhattan Community College, where he studied small business entrepreneurship and English literature as chosen majors, but because of circumstances, he was not opportune in their completion. Realizing an unused art through trial and error, he submits to a force that believed in him and opened his eyes to the powers given to him. And so, as a lover of history and art, he combines the two into this novel to inspire thought of the possible triggered by what is considered controversial.
“In this story, both Zimouri, called El’izabetta (the Alien/the Outsider), and Her naive traveling companion, Luciana Balletto, called Gavriela Levy (the human/the devout Israelite), continue on their journey to discover the world together,” writes Tyson. “And on this journey, Zimouri discovers more than just threats that She must put to rest but unveilings that She must wrestle with, unveilings that comes in the company of the Second, Her second guide, and GOD’s most devoted Fell who serves Heaven.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jeffrey Tyson (the Esog)’s enthralling tale is the continuation of the author’s first volume, “The Mourikis Project: The Path of the Outsider,” and will transport readers as they follow along on El’izabetta’s epic quest. Expertly paced and brimming with incredible world-building, "The Confessions of Ancient Divinity: The Mourikis Project" is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Confessions of Ancient Divinity: The Mourikis Project" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
