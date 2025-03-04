Author Harold Bayley’s New Book, “Growing in the Faith: Being a Disciple of Christ,” is a Poignant Guide for Believers and Nonbelievers Alike to Become More Christ-Like
Recent release “Growing in the Faith: Being a Disciple of Christ” from Page Publishing author Harold Bayley is an insightful and compelling guide designed to help followers of Christ grow in their faith and become closer to living more like their Lord and Savior. With each turn of the page, Bayley provides readers with the tools they need to take one step closer to ultimate salvation.
Los Lunas, NM, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harold Bayley, a seventy-year-old retired high school mathematics teacher who turned to the Lord after suffering a personal tragedy in his early twenties, has completed his new book, “Growing in the Faith: Being a Disciple of Christ”: a stirring and comprehensive look at the ways in which Christians can become closer to the Lord while also helping nonbelievers come to know Christ and his teachings.
“This work will help any person who has faith in the Lord Jesus Christ to become more like him and overcome sin in their life,” writes Bayley. “It will help them live the full abundant life that Jesus came to give us. For the nonbeliever, the first two lessons will help them come to know Christ. Since getting salvation correct is so important, the first two lessons will help clarify what is involved. The lessons in this book will prompt you to look up scripture and answer questions concerning the Christian doctrine and life.
“This work is not intended to be an intensive study of any doctrine or of any course meant for counseling. It is straightforward and explains things in a concise, understandable way. The last lesson does not ask you to look up any text of scripture to answer questions. It is an examination of the teaching of a pretribulation rapture that was popularized by John Darby and C. I. Scofield. It focuses on a line of reasoning that (I have) never heard or seen from anyone else. No matter what you believe about the timing of the rapture, it will certainly give you food for thought!”
Published by Page Publishing, Harold Bayley’s inspiring series promises to be a vital tool for anything seeking to better understand Jesus as well as gain insight into Biblical truths. Based upon the author’s own journey and personal relationship with Christ, “Growing in the Faith” will resonate with readers from all backgrounds looking to lead lives that are aligned with Jesus’s teachings and promise of salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Growing in the Faith: Being a Disciple of Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This work will help any person who has faith in the Lord Jesus Christ to become more like him and overcome sin in their life,” writes Bayley. “It will help them live the full abundant life that Jesus came to give us. For the nonbeliever, the first two lessons will help them come to know Christ. Since getting salvation correct is so important, the first two lessons will help clarify what is involved. The lessons in this book will prompt you to look up scripture and answer questions concerning the Christian doctrine and life.
“This work is not intended to be an intensive study of any doctrine or of any course meant for counseling. It is straightforward and explains things in a concise, understandable way. The last lesson does not ask you to look up any text of scripture to answer questions. It is an examination of the teaching of a pretribulation rapture that was popularized by John Darby and C. I. Scofield. It focuses on a line of reasoning that (I have) never heard or seen from anyone else. No matter what you believe about the timing of the rapture, it will certainly give you food for thought!”
Published by Page Publishing, Harold Bayley’s inspiring series promises to be a vital tool for anything seeking to better understand Jesus as well as gain insight into Biblical truths. Based upon the author’s own journey and personal relationship with Christ, “Growing in the Faith” will resonate with readers from all backgrounds looking to lead lives that are aligned with Jesus’s teachings and promise of salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Growing in the Faith: Being a Disciple of Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories