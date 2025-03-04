Author Harold Bayley’s New Book, “Growing in the Faith: Being a Disciple of Christ,” is a Poignant Guide for Believers and Nonbelievers Alike to Become More Christ-Like

Recent release “Growing in the Faith: Being a Disciple of Christ” from Page Publishing author Harold Bayley is an insightful and compelling guide designed to help followers of Christ grow in their faith and become closer to living more like their Lord and Savior. With each turn of the page, Bayley provides readers with the tools they need to take one step closer to ultimate salvation.