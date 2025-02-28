Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of ModBox Evans and ModBox Brighton in Colorado
Denver, CO, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Argus Self Storage Advisors team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Matthew Cox is pleased to announce the successful sale of the ModBox Storage portfolio, comprising two institutional-quality self-storage facilities located in the rapidly growing northern Colorado markets of Brighton and Evans.
The portfolio, totaling approximately 122,980 rentable square feet across 1,058 units, attracted strong investor interest due to its strategic locations, stable cash flow, and value-add opportunities. ModBox Brighton, located at 9191 County Road 2, offers 78,880 square feet across 696 units, while ModBox Evans, at 2304 Harbor Lane, features 44,100 square feet across 362 units.
"This transaction reflects the strength of the self-storage sector in high-growth suburban markets like northern Colorado," said Ben Vestal, CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors. "Both Brighton and Evans have experienced significant demographic and economic expansion, fueling demand for quality storage solutions. Investors recognized the portfolio’s strong fundamentals and long-term potential in these markets."
Northern Colorado: A Thriving Market for Investment
The northern Colorado region continues to experience dynamic population growth and economic development, making it a prime market for self-storage investment. Brighton, positioned within the Denver Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), has benefited from a surge in residential and commercial activity, with easy access to major highways and a robust housing market. Similarly, Evans, near Greeley, has seen rapid expansion, with a population exceeding 138,000 within a five-mile radius and a positive long-term growth forecast.
“The strong leasing fundamentals, combined with an expanding residential base in these markets, created a compelling investment opportunity,” said Cole Carosella, Vice President at Argus Self Storage Advisors. “The buyer recognized the potential for operational efficiencies and rate growth, which will further enhance the long-term value of these assets.”
With self-storage demand continuing to rise alongside the region’s sustained growth, the ModBox Brighton and ModBox Evans facilities are well-positioned for future success.
Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella and Matthew Cox are the Colorado Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
