Author Charles H. McGowen, MD’s New Book, “Dissecting and Inspecting the Truth: A Peeling Back of the Apostles' Creed,” Explores the Core Tenets of Christianity
Recent release “Dissecting and Inspecting the Truth: A Peeling Back of the Apostles' Creed” from Covenant Books author Charles H. McGowen, MD is a thought-provoking and eye-opening deep dive into the Apostle's Creed, exploring the basic doctrines found within the prayer to explore the true fundamentals of the Christian faith.
Warren, OH, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles H. McGowen, MD, who is board certified in internal medicine and was a clinical assistant professor of medicine at the NEOMED college of medicine for forty-five years, has completed his new book, “Dissecting and Inspecting the Truth: A Peeling Back of the Apostles' Creed”: an accessible and profound exploration of one of the most foundational statements of belief in Christian history—the Apostles’ Creed.
“Many people with whom I have spoken about the Bible have expressed frustration in trying to unravel the vital truths that God’s Word contains,” writes Dr. McGowen. “What these people need is a tool to help them in their studies. Just as the anatomy students need a scalpel, probe, and forceps to peel away the various layers of flesh that surround numerous arteries, veins, nerves, and bones, so too the dissector of truth needs some implement to assist in his or her analysis of scripture. The Apostles’ Creed can be used as that instrument. It probably represents the most succinct and compact statement summarizing basic Christian doctrine that has ever been penned. Using it as a point of reference, we can begin to uncover and peel back, like an onion, layer after layer of revealed truth in the precious Word of God.
“By performing this dissection and this uncovering of the marvelous, inspired, inerrant, and infallible intricacies of Holy Scripture, we will be better equipped to live in this increasingly amoral and relativistic society. As the twentieth century began, relativism was only beginning to creep into our social structure. As the twentieth century ends, relativism has become an acceptable and passive way of life for many people in our society.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charles H. McGowen, MD’s new book is the perfect tool for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of biblical teachings, and how these truths can help to transform one’s life. By mastering the key ideas in the Apostles' Creed, readers will be better equipped to live out their faith with greater joy and confidence.
Readers can purchase “Dissecting and Inspecting the Truth: A Peeling Back of the Apostles' Creed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
