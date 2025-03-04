Author Charles H. McGowen, MD’s New Book, “Dissecting and Inspecting the Truth: A Peeling Back of the Apostles' Creed,” Explores the Core Tenets of Christianity

Recent release “Dissecting and Inspecting the Truth: A Peeling Back of the Apostles' Creed” from Covenant Books author Charles H. McGowen, MD is a thought-provoking and eye-opening deep dive into the Apostle's Creed, exploring the basic doctrines found within the prayer to explore the true fundamentals of the Christian faith.