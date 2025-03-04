Author Bob Sojka’s New Book, "Santa's Computer Christmas," is an Engaging Story That Follows Santa as He Receives a Digital Upgrade to His Hectic Workshop

Recent release “Santa's Computer Christmas” from Covenant Books author Bob Sojka is a captivating tale that centers around Santa, whose work on Christmas Eve has become more taxing each and every year. But with the help of an Irish elf, Santa’s workshop receives a brand-new upgrade that brings the holiday into the twenty-first century.