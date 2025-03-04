Author Bob Sojka’s New Book, "Santa's Computer Christmas," is an Engaging Story That Follows Santa as He Receives a Digital Upgrade to His Hectic Workshop
Recent release “Santa's Computer Christmas” from Covenant Books author Bob Sojka is a captivating tale that centers around Santa, whose work on Christmas Eve has become more taxing each and every year. But with the help of an Irish elf, Santa’s workshop receives a brand-new upgrade that brings the holiday into the twenty-first century.
Twin Falls, ID, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bob Sojka, a retired soil scientist who received a BA in English before going on to earn a PhD in soil science, both from the University of California at Riverside, has completed his new book, “Santa's Computer Christmas”: a charming story that follows Santa as he and his elves work to navigate their first Christmas using computers to help make the holiday run more smoothly.
Throughout his career, author Bob Sojka pursued investigations on agricultural and environmental topics for forty years as a research scientist and technical editor in the US and abroad, all the while continuing to dabble in writing fiction as a pastime. He is an alumnus of several writers’ workshops including the James Gunn Sci-Fi workshops, Clarion West, Odyssey, and several others. Since retirement, he has published twenty short stories in online magazines and print anthologies and continues to work on a couple of novels.
With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Jay Gale, who has worked in arts and computer graphics since the late 1980s, “Santa’s Computer Christmas” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any holiday tradition.
“Santa is a kind and generous soul who loves what he does,” writes Sojka. “But the world’s population has quadrupled in the last hundred years. Staying organized, meeting deadlines, managing his huge crew of elves, heating his North Pole facility, and feeding the flying reindeer have been getting harder to keep up with and finance in recent years. Albeit his magical production operation had never actually failed to meet the world’s expectations on Christmas Eve, the stress was clearly getting to him and his adoring wife. Fortunately, on his return home from his rounds last Christmas, he encountered an Irish elf with a solution to relieve Santa’s stress.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bob Sojka’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along and discover all the whimsical antics and mishaps that ensue after Santa’s workshop enters the digital age for the first time.
Readers can purchase “Santa's Computer Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
