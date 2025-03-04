Author Sandra Zirkle’s New Book, “About Sin: 31 Days of Cleansing with the Word of God,” is an Insightful Guide Designed to Help Readers Break Free from the Bonds of Sin
Recent release “About Sin: 31 Days of Cleansing with the Word of God” from Covenant Books author Sandra Zirkle is a poignant and compelling series that provides the tools and advice readers need to cleanse themselves and be free of sin, all through the glory of God’s Holy Word and his promised salvation.
Hewitt, TX, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Zirkle, who has surrendered her life to Christ and followed God’s calling to ministry, has completed her new book, “About Sin: 31 Days of Cleansing with the Word of God”: a comprehensive guide that promises to help readers understand how to live free from sin through allowing Christ into their lives and living God’s Holy Word each and every day.
“I don’t think anyone really wants to think or know that they could be in sin, but believe it or not, we all have sin in our lives, even if we call ourselves Christians,” shares Zirkle. “Only God is without sin. By reading this, you will get a better understanding of sin, learning about different types of sin and how you can overcome them. Did you know that there is sin leading to death?
“Daily, we need to humble ourselves, search our hearts, and seek Him. This is the only way we are able to see and understand our sins. When we do, He will hear us and forgive us. Even more than that, He will heal our land. I believe you will agree that we need that desperately.
“We know that the Word of God is living and powerful and can pierce our souls. It discerns our thoughts and the intents of our heart. It can show us the sin in our lives. I urge you to take this thirty-one-day journey and let the Word of God cleanse the sin from your life. Read what God says about sin and let the washing from the water of the Word cleanse you from the inside out.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandra Zirkle’s new book will challenge readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on Zirkle’s daily guide to root out the cause of sin in their lives and follow in God’s example. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “About Sin” will provide readers with everything they need to discover what a life without sin can be.
Readers can purchase “About Sin: 31 Days of Cleansing with the Word of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
