Author Sandra Zirkle’s New Book, “About Sin: 31 Days of Cleansing with the Word of God,” is an Insightful Guide Designed to Help Readers Break Free from the Bonds of Sin

Recent release “About Sin: 31 Days of Cleansing with the Word of God” from Covenant Books author Sandra Zirkle is a poignant and compelling series that provides the tools and advice readers need to cleanse themselves and be free of sin, all through the glory of God’s Holy Word and his promised salvation.