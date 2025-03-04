Author Ilester Little’s New Book, "Destination Better," Explores How Christ Can Uplift Those Struggling with Feelings of Failure and Discouragement in Life
Recent release “Destination Better: ‘You Can Make it Through the Darkness’ A Story of Hope” from Covenant Books author Ilester Little is a powerful, faith-based read designed to help individuals who are feeling inadequate compared to others in their lives who are experiencing success and fulfillment.
Desoto, TX, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ilester Little, a loving husband and father as well as a committed, dedicated, and faithful servant of God, has completed his new book, “Destination Better: ‘You Can Make it Through the Darkness’ A Story of Hope”: a poignant story exploring the courage and strength that can be found through Christ.
“‘Destination Better’ is a story of hope and encouragement for those who feel like everyone around them is experiencing success and fulfillment,” writes Little. “Scripture states in John 10:10, ‘The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.’
“This book will encourage you to push past the lies and strongholds in your mind and embrace the freedom and security in Christ, who has created us fearfully and wonderfully made.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ilester Little’s new book is sure to captivate readers, serving as a vital resource for anyone who feels left behind by those around them. Deeply personal and candid, “Destination Better” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a testament of the strength and resilience of the human spirit that lies in one’s connection with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Destination Better: ‘You Can Make it Through the Darkness’ A Story of Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
