Author Ilester Little’s New Book, "Destination Better," Explores How Christ Can Uplift Those Struggling with Feelings of Failure and Discouragement in Life

Recent release “Destination Better: ‘You Can Make it Through the Darkness’ A Story of Hope” from Covenant Books author Ilester Little is a powerful, faith-based read designed to help individuals who are feeling inadequate compared to others in their lives who are experiencing success and fulfillment.