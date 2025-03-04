Author Bob McDuff’s New Book, “Baseball Bob and the One-Armed Wonder,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy with One Arm Who Achieves His Dream of Playing Baseball
Recent release “Baseball Bob and the One-Armed Wonder” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bob McDuff is a captivating tale that centers around Pierre, a young boy who volunteers to play for a local baseball team when they’re down a player for an important game. Although everyone doubts that he can play because he only has one arm, Pierre shocks the crowd and players by rising to the challenge.
St. Petersburg, FL, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bob McDuff, a teacher by trade who also served as the general manager of a professional baseball team, Les Aigles de Trois-Rivières, has completed his new book, “Baseball Bob and the One-Armed Wonder”: a riveting tale inspired by true events that follows a young boy who begins playing baseball for his neighborhood team despite only having one arm.
“Baseball Bob is a thirteen-year-old boy who pitches for his neighborhood baseball team—the Redbirds,” writes McDuff. “He also manages the team when Coach Tommy snoozes in the dugout or forgets to come to the game. One day, a player is missing for an important game. Mr. Umpire tells Bob that if he doesn’t hand in his lineup card in five minutes, the Redbirds will lose the game. A young boy in the stands offers his services to Bob. But the boy has only one arm! How can he possibly play baseball?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bob McDuff’s enthralling tale is based on the real-life story of Peter Gray, who played baseball despite only having one arm, making it to the Major Leagues with the St. Louis Browns. With colorful artwork to help bring McDuff’s story to life, “Baseball Bob and the One-Armed Wonder” will help readers of all ages learn that anyone can achieve their dreams even with a severe physical disability.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Baseball Bob and the One-Armed Wonder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
