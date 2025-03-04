Author Bob McDuff’s New Book, “Baseball Bob and the One-Armed Wonder,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy with One Arm Who Achieves His Dream of Playing Baseball

Recent release “Baseball Bob and the One-Armed Wonder” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bob McDuff is a captivating tale that centers around Pierre, a young boy who volunteers to play for a local baseball team when they’re down a player for an important game. Although everyone doubts that he can play because he only has one arm, Pierre shocks the crowd and players by rising to the challenge.