Author Rusty Austin’s New Book, “An Awesome Bird, The Pelican: Includes a do-it-yourself section,” is a Charming Series of Poems Exploring a Variety of Exciting Creatures

Recent release “An Awesome Bird, The Pelican: Includes a do-it-yourself section” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rusty Austin is a riveting collection of poems and illustrations that bring to life all sorts of different animals. From pelicans to penguins and beyond, Rusty invites readers of all ages to experience the wonders and excitement to be found within the animal kingdom.