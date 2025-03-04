Author Rusty Austin’s New Book, “An Awesome Bird, The Pelican: Includes a do-it-yourself section,” is a Charming Series of Poems Exploring a Variety of Exciting Creatures
Recent release “An Awesome Bird, The Pelican: Includes a do-it-yourself section” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rusty Austin is a riveting collection of poems and illustrations that bring to life all sorts of different animals. From pelicans to penguins and beyond, Rusty invites readers of all ages to experience the wonders and excitement to be found within the animal kingdom.
Rancho Mirage, CA, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rusty Austin, who graduated from UCLA Film School and worked for many years as a TV producer, has completed his new book, “An Awesome Bird, The Pelican: Includes a do-it-yourself section”: a unique collection of poems and artwork that explore a wide variety of animals, inviting readers to take part and create their own poems and drawings about all sorts of creatures.
“‘An Awesome Bird, The Pelican’ is an unforgettable adventure through the world of animals,” writes Rusty. “Each animal gets a cool poem that tells its individual story. From the Axolotl Salamander to the Uromastyx Lizard and everything in between, we’ve got them covered! This book includes a ‘Do It Yourself’ section for aspiring artists and poets.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rusty Austin’s interactive tale will transport readers as they discover all the wonderful attributes and habits of different sorts of animals, all through the author’s colorful use of poetry. Inspired by the author’s own soft spot for animals, “An Awesome Bird, The Pelican” is sure to delight readers of all ages, serving as an introduction to the art of poetry and all kinds of brilliant animals.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “An Awesome Bird, The Pelican: Includes a do-it-yourself section” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
