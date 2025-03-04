Author Simona Brown’s New Book, “The Girl Who Absolutely Hated...,” Takes Young Readers and Listeners on a Relatable Learning Adventure
Recent release “The Girl Who Absolutely Hated...” from Newman Springs Publishing author Simona Brown invites young readers and listeners to explore and discover a lesson that can help them continue to overcome some of life’s challenges.
Brooklyn, NY, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Simona Brown has completed her new book, “The Girl Who Absolutely Hated...”: an entertaining children’s story that encourages resilience and perseverance.
Author Simona Brown begins, “Rosemary lived in a neighborhood, where quite a few families had challenges with obtaining and maintaining, funds and employment. Nevertheless, beans were one of the most economical legumes or fruits of mature plants, that many families in the area, did have excess to! However, there was a girl who absolutely hated…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Simona Brown’s engaging book features colorful illustrations that help draw readers into the story.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “The Girl Who Absolutely Hated...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
