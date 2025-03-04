Author Ron Olive’s New Book, "The Juniper Tree," Centers Around the Life of a Resilient Juniper Tree That Withstands Countless Tragedies and Continues to Stand Tall

Recent release “The Juniper Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ron Olive is a poignant tale about the life of a juniper tree, following its journey from a small seed as it grows into a tall, strong tree. With the passing years, the juniper tree faces a slew of challenges, but always regrows back, often times stronger than ever before.