Author Ron Olive’s New Book, "The Juniper Tree," Centers Around the Life of a Resilient Juniper Tree That Withstands Countless Tragedies and Continues to Stand Tall
Recent release “The Juniper Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ron Olive is a poignant tale about the life of a juniper tree, following its journey from a small seed as it grows into a tall, strong tree. With the passing years, the juniper tree faces a slew of challenges, but always regrows back, often times stronger than ever before.
Orem, UT, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ron Olive has completed his new book, “The Juniper Tree”: a stirring allegory that follows a juniper tree that refuses to give up despite the countless hardships it faces throughout its life that often leave it damaged and broken.
Ron begins his tale, “High on a windswept cliff on a mountain a tiny, round juniper seed rolled into a foreboding crack of a rock where most living organisms would perish. But with some rain and warmth from the sun, this tiny seed sprouted roots piercing the cold, hard stone and sent forth branches reaching for heaven and found joy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ron Olive’s engaging tale will connect with readers from all walks of life, helping them to discover the importance of never giving up throughout life’s trials. With colorful and vibrant artwork and meaningful life lessons, “The Juniper Tree” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Juniper Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
