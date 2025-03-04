Author Franklin D. Fulford’s New Book, "Come and Dine: Faith Food for the Hungry," is a Faith-Based Read Designed to Encourage Spiritual Growth Through Biblical Study

Recent release “Come and Dine: Faith Food for the Hungry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Franklin D. Fulford is a stirring and thought-provoking volume that aims to inspire readers to feed their soul through God’s Holy Word, helping them to develop a strengthened relationship with the Lord by studying Scriptural teachings.