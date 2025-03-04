Author Franklin D. Fulford’s New Book, "Come and Dine: Faith Food for the Hungry," is a Faith-Based Read Designed to Encourage Spiritual Growth Through Biblical Study
Recent release “Come and Dine: Faith Food for the Hungry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Franklin D. Fulford is a stirring and thought-provoking volume that aims to inspire readers to feed their soul through God’s Holy Word, helping them to develop a strengthened relationship with the Lord by studying Scriptural teachings.
Morganton, GA, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Franklin D. Fulford, a former Marine Corps Captain who served in Vietnam, retired Juvenile Court Judge, marathon runner, and teacher of the Bible to adults for over thirty years, has completed his new book, “Come and Dine: Faith Food for the Hungry”: a compelling and comprehensive guide to studying Biblical truths, helping readers gain insight and spiritual growth with each turn of the page.
“This is the second series of in-depth topical bible lessons for those who have a hunger for the meat of God’s word,” writes Fulford. “As with the first book entitled, ‘A Balanced Christian Life,’ what you will find in it is what the Holy Spirit led [me] to write. It is not for everyone, but it is [my] prayer that those who it was written for will find it. And then grow in both the knowledge and use of God’s word in their lives.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Franklin D. Fulford’s enlightening series will guide readers down a path of spiritual truth as they rediscover God’s Holy Word and its innumerable teachings. Based upon years of teaching the Bible to adults of all walks of life, “Come and Dine: Faith Food for the Hungry” is sure to resonate with readers as they nourish their souls through Christ’s teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Come and Dine: Faith Food for the Hungry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
