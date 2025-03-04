Author Adam’s New Book, "Glow to Gold," is Generated for Children 8 and Up to Help Engage Them in the Want to Read and to Introduce New Words Into Their Vocabulary

Recent release “Glow to Gold" from Newman Springs Publishing author, Adam, brings a revolutionary fairy tale of the battles between light and dark. Centered around creatures from the Gloomy Night, known as “Glowies,” one falls away from the herd to discover a brand new world, “The Golden Day.”