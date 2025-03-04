Author Adam’s New Book, "Glow to Gold," is Generated for Children 8 and Up to Help Engage Them in the Want to Read and to Introduce New Words Into Their Vocabulary
Recent release “Glow to Gold" from Newman Springs Publishing author, Adam, brings a revolutionary fairy tale of the battles between light and dark. Centered around creatures from the Gloomy Night, known as “Glowies,” one falls away from the herd to discover a brand new world, “The Golden Day.”
New York, NY, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Finally completed, Adam’s new book “Glow to Gold”: a stirring fantasy that follows the efforts of a lonely Glowie, crossing over into “The Golden Day,” from his world of Gloom to this new world of bright. This lonely Glowie will stop at nothing until he can bring forth “The Golden Day” for all to see.
"Glow to Gold" is a story about a secret dark and scary truth that only the power of love can resurrect. When a lonely Glowie from the Gloomy Night takes a peek at the Golden Day, he is appalled by the beauty in front of him. Destined for the Golden Day, he stumbles across a piece of hidden manna that will combine their two worlds together forever.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Adam’s riveting tale will transport readers into the realm of imagination. Heartfelt and character-driven, each turn of the page will have him wanting to indulge even further and further. More than just a book, “Glow to Gold” vows to keep readers spellbound and ready for what’s to come next.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Glow to Gold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
