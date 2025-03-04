C.A. Smith’s New Book, “The Grey,” is a Fascinating Look at the Expectations and Realities of Working in Law Enforcement, as Well as the Future Changes of the Profession
New York, NY, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author C.A. Smith, who holds an associate’s degree in art and literature and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ferris State University, as well as a graduate certificate from Madonna University for criminal justice supervision and management, has completed his most recent book, “The Grey: Managing Expectations in Law Enforcement”: a thought-provoking and insightful look at the law enforcement profession that shares advice and resources for the next generation.
Author C.A. Smith’s twenty-seven-year professional career began and ended at the same southeast Michigan law enforcement agency. During this time, the author had the opportunity to work in various aspects of law enforcement, ranging from inmate supervision, courtroom security, patrol, fugitive apprehension, executive protection, and criminal investigations. The last fourteen years of his career were spent as a detective sergeant supervising detectives in the investigation, apprehension of felony nonsupport offenders, and conducting court services investigations. C.A. Smith is also a dedicated husband to a wonderful and supportive wife and a father to two wonderful children.
“The purpose of this text is to educate you, the reader, about expectations held by law enforcement agencies, the public, and yourself prior to entering the law enforcement profession,” writes Smith. “It will provide insight into the governing guidelines as well as the internal/external pitfalls associated with law enforcement agencies.
“You will receive an assessment of what is required mentally, physically, and emotionally of you to be an effective police officer. This inventory is what is required to successfully navigate the expectations of yourself, the agency, and the public. All three will be different. Self-awareness of your abilities and limitations is necessary to understand your true potential in law enforcement.
“The sociopolitical implications of social media, technological advancements, and the speed of information-sharing contribute to the current atmosphere and perception of law enforcement. It is important for law enforcement and its members to adapt to the ever-changing social climate and respond in a commensurate manner by managing situations and being professional. Sharing personal views may be detrimental in a professional atmosphere.
“This culminates in defining ‘The Grey’ and your place within it. Your sacrifices and contributions, your victories and losses, in the law enforcement community will define how the law is enforced for future generations. Law enforcement cannot survive in a vacuum. It needs to evolve to be effective and relevant within this new era of policing. You make the difference and decide what direction law enforcement will take going forward!”
Published by Fulton Books, C.A. Smith’s book is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to begin a career in law enforcement, serving as both a look back at the profession’s history as well as the potential future of future law enforcement generations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Grey: Managing Expectations in Law Enforcement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author C.A. Smith’s twenty-seven-year professional career began and ended at the same southeast Michigan law enforcement agency. During this time, the author had the opportunity to work in various aspects of law enforcement, ranging from inmate supervision, courtroom security, patrol, fugitive apprehension, executive protection, and criminal investigations. The last fourteen years of his career were spent as a detective sergeant supervising detectives in the investigation, apprehension of felony nonsupport offenders, and conducting court services investigations. C.A. Smith is also a dedicated husband to a wonderful and supportive wife and a father to two wonderful children.
“The purpose of this text is to educate you, the reader, about expectations held by law enforcement agencies, the public, and yourself prior to entering the law enforcement profession,” writes Smith. “It will provide insight into the governing guidelines as well as the internal/external pitfalls associated with law enforcement agencies.
“You will receive an assessment of what is required mentally, physically, and emotionally of you to be an effective police officer. This inventory is what is required to successfully navigate the expectations of yourself, the agency, and the public. All three will be different. Self-awareness of your abilities and limitations is necessary to understand your true potential in law enforcement.
“The sociopolitical implications of social media, technological advancements, and the speed of information-sharing contribute to the current atmosphere and perception of law enforcement. It is important for law enforcement and its members to adapt to the ever-changing social climate and respond in a commensurate manner by managing situations and being professional. Sharing personal views may be detrimental in a professional atmosphere.
“This culminates in defining ‘The Grey’ and your place within it. Your sacrifices and contributions, your victories and losses, in the law enforcement community will define how the law is enforced for future generations. Law enforcement cannot survive in a vacuum. It needs to evolve to be effective and relevant within this new era of policing. You make the difference and decide what direction law enforcement will take going forward!”
Published by Fulton Books, C.A. Smith’s book is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to begin a career in law enforcement, serving as both a look back at the profession’s history as well as the potential future of future law enforcement generations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Grey: Managing Expectations in Law Enforcement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories