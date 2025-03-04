Wanda-God’s Baby’s Newly Released "What do You See?" is a Heartfelt and Spiritually Enriching Exploration of Life’s Challenges and God’s Unwavering Love
“What Do You See?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wanda-God’s Baby is an inspirational work that uses allegory to explore the struggles and triumphs of faith, offering readers a unique perspective on God’s guidance through life’s adversities.
New York, NY, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “What Do You See?” an uplifting narrative that invites readers to reflect on the trials they face in life and the profound ways God works to guide, teach, and strengthen them, is the creation of published author, Wanda-God’s Baby.
Wanda-God’s Baby shares, “As a child of God, we will experience adversities that will one day turn into testimonies that will reveal God’s purpose and plan for our lives. God never said the journey will be easy. What He said was we would never have to do it alone, and all things will be done for our good and for His glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda-God’s Baby’s new book offers readers a meaningful journey of reflection and inspiration. The author’s sincere approach provides a comforting reminder that God’s presence is steadfast, even in moments of doubt or despair.
Consumers can purchase “What Do You See?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Do You See?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wanda-God’s Baby shares, “As a child of God, we will experience adversities that will one day turn into testimonies that will reveal God’s purpose and plan for our lives. God never said the journey will be easy. What He said was we would never have to do it alone, and all things will be done for our good and for His glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda-God’s Baby’s new book offers readers a meaningful journey of reflection and inspiration. The author’s sincere approach provides a comforting reminder that God’s presence is steadfast, even in moments of doubt or despair.
Consumers can purchase “What Do You See?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Do You See?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories