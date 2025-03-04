Mark Haran’s Newly Released "He Built You a House" is a Powerful Exploration of Faith, Praying, Resilience, and Divine Guidance
“He Built You a House” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Haran is an inspiring testament to the strength found in faith with praying, illustrating how a deeper relationship with God and Jesus Christ can provide clarity, purpose, and strength in life’s challenges.
Worcester, MA, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “He Built You a House,” a compelling and thought-provoking book that encourages readers to embrace faith with praying as a guiding force in life, is the creation of published author, Mark Haran.
Haran shares, “Problem? Who doesn’t have problems? Navigate, you say? How do we navigate this journey we call life? For starters, how about you get a relationship going with the one true God and Jesus Christ. Then go from there. In this book, Mark gives example after example of reaching out to God and Jesus Christ to help him and other people navigate this, at times, stressful life.
"The one true God put a lot into each and every one of us, and it seems as though from Mark’s interactions with people in life, not enough people know this. This book was written with the hope of informing how amazing God made us and that God and Jesus Christ are a mere thought away. All you need to do is choose to have a relationship with them. You do this by simply choosing to spend time with them. You don’t have to be sitting in church endlessly for that. With the time you choose to spend with them, you will become stronger.
"In addition, why limit one’s capabilities to just our fleshy abilities? The forces of the dark want that for you because, well, they want to keep you in the dark. God, on the other hand, wants to see you grow, and he will help you with that. You just need to get that team effort mindset going, and you’ll be off and running.
"To grow in wisdom, one needs to humble themselves first. The one true God is the teacher of all teachers; we, on the other hand, are not.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Haran’s new book is an uplifting and insightful resource for those seeking to strengthen their spiritual journey and overcome life’s struggles through faith.
Consumers can purchase “He Built You a House” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Built You a House,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
