Michael Willey’s Newly Released "Here Comes the New Sandbox King" is a Delightful Children’s Story Celebrating Imagination, Competition, and Adventure
“Here Comes the New Sandbox King” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Willey is a charming and engaging tale that follows two young brothers as they race to claim the title of "Sandbox King," capturing the joy of childhood play and friendly rivalry.
Bryan, TX, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Here Comes the New Sandbox King”: a heartwarming and adventurous story about the excitement of outdoor play, sibling competition, and the simple joys of childhood. “Here Comes the New Sandbox King” is the creation of published author, Michael Willey, who authored two short stories in two magazines after retiring from thirty-seven years of commercial, industrial, corporate, and governmental risk management exposure. His writing experience also includes part-time work as a real estate agent, a commercial business broker, a regional mystery shopper, and a specialized eBay online store operator. Michael looks forward to exploring the adventure of writing a book for children.
Michael Willey shares, “Springtime is here with its warm, sunny days; gentle, light breezes; and new exciting challenges every day. The Jacob boys—Devie and Donnie—have been waiting all fall and winter for Dad to complete building their new backyard sandbox. Today is the first race to the new sandbox and the crowning of the first sandbox king. Devie is ready to go. Donnie is ready to go. Are you ready to go?
"LET’S GO!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Willey’s new book is a delightful and adventurous children’s tale that captures the essence of youthful excitement and friendly competition.
Consumers can purchase “Here Comes the New Sandbox King” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Here Comes the New Sandbox King,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
