Robert Kiama Ndirangu’s Newly Released "Are You a Kingdom-Minded Believer?" is a Helpful Guide to Living a Christ-Centered Life
“Are You a Kingdom-Minded Believer?: See the 7 Great Mandates that Define You!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Kiama Ndirangu is an empowering discussion on the principles that differentiate religious tradition from authentic Kingdom-focused Christianity.
Tacoma, WA, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Are You a Kingdom-Minded Believer?: See the 7 Great Mandates that Define You!”: a thought-provoking exploration of foundational Christian principles aimed at guiding believers toward a Kingdom-centered life. “Are You a Kingdom-Minded Believer?: See the 7 Great Mandates that Define You!” is the creation of published author, Robert Kiama Ndirangu, the founder and senior pastor of Kingdom Glorious Tabernacle, located in Spanaway, Washington, USA. He was raised in a Christian family and began to witness faith in Jesus as early as age seventeen. Pastor Robert is married to Dr. Beatrice Kiama, and they serve in the church together with their two grown children, Precious and Felix.
Pastor Robert is a graduate of Manna Bible School in Nairobi and LandMark Theological Seminary with a BA in biblical studies. He also graduated with an associate degree in nursing from ECPI University of North Carolina and worked in various health facilities as a nurse.
Robert Kiama Ndirangu shares, “Our Christian experience differs from one believer to the other depending on the religious orientation of the individual. The diversity of the various denominations has left many confused, with difficulty determining if one is following the right path. But God has His principles detailed in the Holy Scriptures, and this book explores some of the mandates that distinguish merely religious folks from the Kingdom-minded believer. These mandates are not biased toward any particular denomination, but it cuts across the whole body of Christ—the church.
"Jesus preached the Gospel of the Kingdom. That’s not all He preached, but that was what kept reoccurring throughout His ministry. The parables of Jesus focused on the Kingdom of God; however, many so-called followers of Christ today are following the doctrines of men and have forsaken the Kingdom agenda. The Master is returning soon and will come for His authentic Kingdom-minded believers. Are you one of them?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Kiama Ndirangu’s new book offers a clear and engaging roadmap for believers seeking to align their lives with God’s Kingdom principles, inspiring readers to evaluate and deepen their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Are You a Kingdom-Minded Believer?: See the 7 Great Mandates that Define You!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Are You a Kingdom-Minded Believer?: See the 7 Great Mandates that Define You!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
