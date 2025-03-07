TV in Motion Module SmartTV for Volkswagen, Bentley & Skoda Models Reduced in Price
Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the SmartTV modules for Volkswagen, Bentley & Skoda. It allows the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system while driving.
Las Vegas, NV, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the SmartTV module for Volkswagen, Bentley and Skoda with immediate effect. The retrofittable TV in motion module now costs 99.00 Euros plus tax. It enables TV and DVD playback to be activated while driving. This allows the front passenger to operate the entertainment system and play DVDs on longer journeys.
“With our SmartTV system, we offer a sophisticated and professional solution for TV in motion activation,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. The SmartTV module is permanently installed in the vehicle, which is why the functions are retained even after inspection work by a workshop. A button combination in the driver's door is used to activate and deactivate the TV in motion system.
A standard USB port is attached to the SmartTV module. This enables software updates to be installed, which Mods4cars provides to customers free of charge. This means that the TV in motion module is always up to date and does not have to be removed for a software update. As no cables are cut during installation, it can be removed at any time without leaving a trace.
The SmartTV module is compatible with the following Volkswagen audio systems: MFD-2 / RNS-300 / RNS-510. TV in motion systems are also available for the Bentley, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Skoda vehicle brands. The SmartTV module for Volkswagen is now available for 99.00 Euros plus tax.
The manufacturer of the TV in motion system is Mods4cars. The company has specialized in the development of comfort and convertible top controls for over 20 years. The SmartTOP convertible top modules allow the convertible top to be opened and closed while driving at the touch of a button and the top to be operated remotely using the original vehicle key. They are available for all current convertible and roadster models.
A product video can be found here:
http://youtu.be/7cwVFCEANlg
Further information can be found at:
http://www.mods4cars.com
About Mods4cars:
Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.
The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.
Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.
The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.
