Author Joseph Dobzynski, Jr.’s New Book, "Stoner: Anytown Stories," is a Compelling Story That Follows a Self-Admitted Stoner as He Recounts the Worst Weekend of His Life

Recent release “Stoner: Anytown Stories” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joseph Dobzynski, Jr. is a poignant and thought-provoking tale that centers around David Miller, a stoner who turns himself into the police for a small infraction of possession and begins recounting the worst weekend of his life that led up to his confession.