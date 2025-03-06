Author Joseph Dobzynski, Jr.’s New Book, "Stoner: Anytown Stories," is a Compelling Story That Follows a Self-Admitted Stoner as He Recounts the Worst Weekend of His Life
Recent release “Stoner: Anytown Stories” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joseph Dobzynski, Jr. is a poignant and thought-provoking tale that centers around David Miller, a stoner who turns himself into the police for a small infraction of possession and begins recounting the worst weekend of his life that led up to his confession.
Camarillo, CA, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Dobzynski, Jr. has completed his new book, “Stoner: Anytown Stories”: a riveting tale that follows a stoner who must recount his sordid weekend adventures to the police after turning himself in for cannabis possession.
Author Joseph Dobzynski, Jr. is a queer writer with a leftist bent living in Southern California. His areas of focus include fiction, criticism, philosophy, satire, and memoirs. When he’s not writing, he is reading, either for pleasure or as research for his next book. And when he’s not doing either of those, Joseph spends time with his life partner and chosen family while working within his community for social justice.
“‘Hi, my name is David Miller. And I’m a stoner.’ So begins the confession of David Miller as he turns himself in to the police for possession of two ounces of cannabis during the waning years of prohibition,” writes Dobzynski, Jr. “Alternating between his firsthand account and transcripts from throughout his adventure, David relates the events of the worst weekend of his life and learns just how far some will go to maintain the war on drugs. Can David escape the fate in store for him and his friends? And why are the police so interested in his minor infraction?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Joseph Dobzynski, Jr.’s riveting tale is the author’s first entry in the “Anytown Stories” series and will captivate readers as they follow along on David’s outlandish weekend adventure. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Stoner: Anytown Stories” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Stoner: Anytown Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Author Joseph Dobzynski, Jr. is a queer writer with a leftist bent living in Southern California. His areas of focus include fiction, criticism, philosophy, satire, and memoirs. When he’s not writing, he is reading, either for pleasure or as research for his next book. And when he’s not doing either of those, Joseph spends time with his life partner and chosen family while working within his community for social justice.
“‘Hi, my name is David Miller. And I’m a stoner.’ So begins the confession of David Miller as he turns himself in to the police for possession of two ounces of cannabis during the waning years of prohibition,” writes Dobzynski, Jr. “Alternating between his firsthand account and transcripts from throughout his adventure, David relates the events of the worst weekend of his life and learns just how far some will go to maintain the war on drugs. Can David escape the fate in store for him and his friends? And why are the police so interested in his minor infraction?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Joseph Dobzynski, Jr.’s riveting tale is the author’s first entry in the “Anytown Stories” series and will captivate readers as they follow along on David’s outlandish weekend adventure. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Stoner: Anytown Stories” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Stoner: Anytown Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories