Author Simone Monnier Clay, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Coco the Brave Rooster: Finds His Way Home,” Follows a Rooster’s Journey to Accept Responsibility for His Actions

Recent release “Coco the Brave Rooster: Finds His Way Home” from Page Publishing author Simone Monnier Clay, Ph.D. is a captivating tale that follows a rooster named Coco who, after getting lost, realizes he must find his own way back home to make amends for his own mistakes. Throughout his journey, Coco learns to face his fears, and he acknowledges that he is responsible for his ordeal.