Author Simone Monnier Clay, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Coco the Brave Rooster: Finds His Way Home,” Follows a Rooster’s Journey to Accept Responsibility for His Actions
Recent release “Coco the Brave Rooster: Finds His Way Home” from Page Publishing author Simone Monnier Clay, Ph.D. is a captivating tale that follows a rooster named Coco who, after getting lost, realizes he must find his own way back home to make amends for his own mistakes. Throughout his journey, Coco learns to face his fears, and he acknowledges that he is responsible for his ordeal.
Sacramento, CA, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Simone Monnier Clay, Ph.D., who holds a master of arts in music and a doctorate degree in French literature, has completed her new book, “Coco the Brave Rooster: Finds His Way Home”: a charming tale that centers around a rooster who, after accepting that he is responsible for his own ordeals, must find his way back home while appreciating the help he receives from his new friends.
Dr. Simone Monnier Clay is a retired faculty member of the Department of French and Italian at UC Davis, where she taught courses relating to language, culture, and literature as well as classes on fairy tales and their adaptation to opera and ballet. She published several textbooks during her teaching career, and now, she is focusing on writing books for children, short stories, and other works of non-fiction and fiction. Currently, the author resides in California.
“‘Coco: The Brave Rooster’ is about the consequences of a poor decision,” writes Dr. Clay. “Coco gets lost and finds new friends; however, although grateful for their support, he realizes that he must be involved in solving his own problems. Throughout the story, Coco learns how to face his fears, recognize the grief he has caused to others, and acknowledge that he is responsible for his ordeal.”
Published by Page Publishing, Simone Monnier Clay, Ph.D.’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Coco’s riveting journey to face his fears and find his way back home. With colorful artwork to help bring Dr. Clay’s story to life, “Coco the Brave Rooster: Finds His Way Home” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to understand the importance of accepting the consequences of their actions and taking on the responsibilities of fixing their own problems with the help of others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Coco the Brave Rooster: Finds His Way Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
