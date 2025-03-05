Author Allan “The Assassin” Yassen’s New Book, “9 of 12 Rounds,” is a Stunning Memoir That Documents the Many Adversities the Author Has Been Forced to Overcome
Recent release “9 of 12 Rounds” from Page Publishing author Allan “The Assassin” Yassen is a poignant and gripping autobiographical account that reveals the many struggles the author has endured throughout his life. Despite these challenges, readers will discover how Yassen rose above it all to achieve his goals, no matter what life threw in his path.
Belleview, FL, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Allan “The Assassin” Yassen, a native of Boston, Massachusetts, has completed his new book, “9 of 12 Rounds”: a powerful and thought-provoking account that chronicles the author’s struggles and triumphs, including his path to becoming the 1983, ‘84 and ‘85 New England Golden Gloves Champion.
In “9 of 12 Rounds,” readers will follow the author’s tumultuous story as he recounts all of the adversity he has been forced to overcome. Despite the setbacks and trauma that he faced, Allan “The Assassin” Yassen reveals how he faced each and every challenge in order to find his success. Now a boxing trainer and a cancer survivor, the author shares his story to help inspire others who feel as if their lives are a constant stream of trials and difficult times.
The author begins his tale, “A fifty-two (almost fifty-three)-year-old man sits at his kitchen table at 12:36 a.m. He knows his life has been one tremendous, giant roller coaster of occasional triumphs and mostly severe adversity. He wonders how he is still alive today, after all that he and his family have been through! He must address and document these unimaginable issues, most of which are too incredible to believe. Who would read it? Who would care? I don’t know, but I do know it would make for some very intense reading about some real-life events, some of which are just too incredible to believe for all those who take the time to read it. Also, I feel a sense of closure, sharing my experiences (good and bad) with the world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allan “The Assassin” Yassen’s enthralling account will transport readers as they follow Yassen’s journey to not only survive but thrive, accepting each of life’s challenges with a resolve that helped him defy the odds. Deeply personal and candid, “9 of 12 Rounds” is sure to leave readers spellbound as they discover what becoming a champion takes, leaving them encouraged to chase after their own dreams no matter the obstacles in their way.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “9 of 12 Rounds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “9 of 12 Rounds,” readers will follow the author’s tumultuous story as he recounts all of the adversity he has been forced to overcome. Despite the setbacks and trauma that he faced, Allan “The Assassin” Yassen reveals how he faced each and every challenge in order to find his success. Now a boxing trainer and a cancer survivor, the author shares his story to help inspire others who feel as if their lives are a constant stream of trials and difficult times.
The author begins his tale, “A fifty-two (almost fifty-three)-year-old man sits at his kitchen table at 12:36 a.m. He knows his life has been one tremendous, giant roller coaster of occasional triumphs and mostly severe adversity. He wonders how he is still alive today, after all that he and his family have been through! He must address and document these unimaginable issues, most of which are too incredible to believe. Who would read it? Who would care? I don’t know, but I do know it would make for some very intense reading about some real-life events, some of which are just too incredible to believe for all those who take the time to read it. Also, I feel a sense of closure, sharing my experiences (good and bad) with the world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allan “The Assassin” Yassen’s enthralling account will transport readers as they follow Yassen’s journey to not only survive but thrive, accepting each of life’s challenges with a resolve that helped him defy the odds. Deeply personal and candid, “9 of 12 Rounds” is sure to leave readers spellbound as they discover what becoming a champion takes, leaving them encouraged to chase after their own dreams no matter the obstacles in their way.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “9 of 12 Rounds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories