Author Allan “The Assassin” Yassen’s New Book, “9 of 12 Rounds,” is a Stunning Memoir That Documents the Many Adversities the Author Has Been Forced to Overcome

Recent release “9 of 12 Rounds” from Page Publishing author Allan “The Assassin” Yassen is a poignant and gripping autobiographical account that reveals the many struggles the author has endured throughout his life. Despite these challenges, readers will discover how Yassen rose above it all to achieve his goals, no matter what life threw in his path.