Author V Karl Whitfield’s New Book, "Redemption: An Above the Clouds Story," Follows One Man’s Journey to Confront His Past and Either Rise Above or Succumb to His Vices

Recent release “Redemption: An Above the Clouds Story” from Page Publishing author V Karl Whitfield is a stirring novel that centers around Carl Allen Hampton, who lost his real estate empire after being sentenced to jail for money laundering. Now released, Carl finds himself at a crossroads and must decide to live on the straight and narrow or return to his former ways.