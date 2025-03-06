Author V Karl Whitfield’s New Book, "Redemption: An Above the Clouds Story," Follows One Man’s Journey to Confront His Past and Either Rise Above or Succumb to His Vices
Recent release “Redemption: An Above the Clouds Story” from Page Publishing author V Karl Whitfield is a stirring novel that centers around Carl Allen Hampton, who lost his real estate empire after being sentenced to jail for money laundering. Now released, Carl finds himself at a crossroads and must decide to live on the straight and narrow or return to his former ways.
New York, NY, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- V Karl Whitfield, who currently resides in the Dallas metro area with his wife and family dog, has completed his new book, “Redemption: An Above the Clouds Story”: a stirring tale that follows a man’s choice to either give in to his demons and return to his philandering ways or live a clean life once and for all.
“Carl Allen Hampton experienced life in the fast lane living in Detroit,” writes Whitfield. “He made millions selling real estate by the time he was twenty-five years old. He lost it all when he went to jail for racketeering and money laundering.
“The time he spent in jail forced him to face his demons, and he vowed to be a better man when released from jail. After his release from jail, he found himself faced with the same demons that caused his downfall.”
Published by Page Publishing, V Karl Whitfield’s enthralling tale is the third and final installment in the author’s “Above the Clouds” trilogy and promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Carl’s decision to confront or embrace his past. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Redemption: An Above the Clouds Story” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Redemption: An Above the Clouds Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
