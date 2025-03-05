Author Verinya Golden-Starks’s New Book, "Down with Debt: Devotional Prayers for Wisdom Regarding Debt," is a Series of Prayers for Those Facing Financial Struggles
Recent release “Down with Debt: Devotional Prayers for Wisdom Regarding Debt” from Covenant Books author Verinya Golden-Starks is a powerful and uplifting collection of prayers designed to help readers turn to God for support, guidance, and strength in overcoming their financial challenges and burdens.
Matawan, NJ, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Verinya Golden-Starks, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Down with Debt: Devotional Prayers for Wisdom Regarding Debt”: a collection of devotional prayers that offers wisdom and guidance for those struggling with a debt mindset.
“Are you struggling with debt and seeking guidance and support from a spiritual perspective?” writes Golden-Starks. “This book is ideal for individuals who are looking to renew their mind and find inspirational advice about biblical finances, overcome debt, and get financial peace. Whether you are facing financial difficulties due to personal circumstances, unexpected expenses, or other reasons, ‘Down with Debt’ provides a source of comfort and hope, offering powerful devotional prayers that will help you to connect with God and find the wisdom and strength you need to overcome your financial challenges. This book is perfect for anyone seeking to strengthen their beliefs about biblical finances, build a stronger relationship with God, and build peace and prosperity in their lives.”
The author continues, “Whether you are seeking financial freedom, seeking to better manage your beliefs about debts, or simply looking for a way to connect with God in times of need, ‘Down with Debt’ offers the inspiration and encouragement you need to overcome the challenges of a debt mindset and find a path to financial peace.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Verinya Golden-Starks’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion for all to understand and own a biblical financially free mindset, as well as her desires for all to be free from owing anything. With a focus on faith and trust, these devotions offer comfort and hope, reminding readers that they are not alone in their struggles.
Readers can purchase “Down with Debt: Devotional Prayers for Wisdom Regarding Debt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
