Author Verinya Golden-Starks’s New Book, "Down with Debt: Devotional Prayers for Wisdom Regarding Debt," is a Series of Prayers for Those Facing Financial Struggles

Recent release “Down with Debt: Devotional Prayers for Wisdom Regarding Debt” from Covenant Books author Verinya Golden-Starks is a powerful and uplifting collection of prayers designed to help readers turn to God for support, guidance, and strength in overcoming their financial challenges and burdens.