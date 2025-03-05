Author John Dayton’s New Book, "Second Peter," is a Comprehensive Guide to the Text Within Peter’s Second Epistle and Its Connection to Modern Church Teachings
Recent release “Second Peter: A Reformed Study into the Gloomy Darkness of Fallen Angels, False Teachers, and Scoffers” from Covenant Books author John Dayton is a fascinating commentary on the Second Epistle of Peter, exploring the true meaning behind Peter’s words and their lasting impact on the modern church today.
Hampden, MA, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Dayton, a veteran of the US Air Force who holds a PhD in physics from the University of Connecticut, has completed his new book, “Second Peter: A Reformed Study into the Gloomy Darkness of Fallen Angels, False Teachers, and Scoffers”: a poignant and insightful look at the Second Epistle of Peter, aiming to help readers gain insight and understanding to the meaning of Peter’s text pertaining to the basis of faith.
Author John Dayton was a tenured full professor at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, and served as head of the physics program for twenty-nine years. Prior to his physics career, he was a captain and pilot in the US Air Force in Strategic Air Command and flew aerial refueling missions around the world. The author and his wife have been married for forty-four years and have been members of the Presbyterian Church in America for about thirty-five years. John served the church as a deacon and, later, as an elder.
“‘Second Peter’ was written primarily to warn the church of false teachers who would deceitfully and purposely lead the saints astray and ruin the church’s witness of the true gospel,” writes Dayton. “To that end, Peter sets out to provide the saints with the basis for their faith with a perspective on the Father’s power and gifts and what the outcome of their faith will be through Jesus Christ. Peter makes a great effort to assure the saints that the only trustworthy source of truth is the holy prophets and apostles who spoke from God and whose words are recorded in Scripture. This is to equip the saints with the knowledge necessary to resist the schemes of false teachers and scoffers. Peter is relentless against false teachers as he explains their nature, character, behavior, and purpose. He provides three examples of divine judgment of the ungodly and deliverance of the righteous to assure us that false teachers have been appointed to destruction in due time. Then there are scoffers who claim the Lord is not coming again, and there will be no final judgment. Peter disassembles their arguments, proving them lies. In doing so, Peter provides two perspectives of events on the Lord’s day: First, he explains what happens to false teachers, scoffers, and the ungodly world. Then what the saints experience and receive as they are brought to glory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Dayton’s new book seeks to bring out the meaning of each verse within its immediate and wider context, referencing other relevant Scriptural passages to provide context behind Peter’s words. Based upon years of research, “Second Peter” will invite readers to open their minds and delve deeply into Peter’s meaning and purpose.
Readers can purchase “Second Peter: A Reformed Study into the Gloomy Darkness of Fallen Angels, False Teachers, and Scoffers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author John Dayton was a tenured full professor at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, and served as head of the physics program for twenty-nine years. Prior to his physics career, he was a captain and pilot in the US Air Force in Strategic Air Command and flew aerial refueling missions around the world. The author and his wife have been married for forty-four years and have been members of the Presbyterian Church in America for about thirty-five years. John served the church as a deacon and, later, as an elder.
“‘Second Peter’ was written primarily to warn the church of false teachers who would deceitfully and purposely lead the saints astray and ruin the church’s witness of the true gospel,” writes Dayton. “To that end, Peter sets out to provide the saints with the basis for their faith with a perspective on the Father’s power and gifts and what the outcome of their faith will be through Jesus Christ. Peter makes a great effort to assure the saints that the only trustworthy source of truth is the holy prophets and apostles who spoke from God and whose words are recorded in Scripture. This is to equip the saints with the knowledge necessary to resist the schemes of false teachers and scoffers. Peter is relentless against false teachers as he explains their nature, character, behavior, and purpose. He provides three examples of divine judgment of the ungodly and deliverance of the righteous to assure us that false teachers have been appointed to destruction in due time. Then there are scoffers who claim the Lord is not coming again, and there will be no final judgment. Peter disassembles their arguments, proving them lies. In doing so, Peter provides two perspectives of events on the Lord’s day: First, he explains what happens to false teachers, scoffers, and the ungodly world. Then what the saints experience and receive as they are brought to glory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Dayton’s new book seeks to bring out the meaning of each verse within its immediate and wider context, referencing other relevant Scriptural passages to provide context behind Peter’s words. Based upon years of research, “Second Peter” will invite readers to open their minds and delve deeply into Peter’s meaning and purpose.
Readers can purchase “Second Peter: A Reformed Study into the Gloomy Darkness of Fallen Angels, False Teachers, and Scoffers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories