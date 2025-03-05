Sage Newman’s New Book “Valory Light Goes to School” Follows a Young Girl Who Goes to School, Where She Meets Other Children with Special Gifts Like Her
Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sage Newman, who has worked in the human services field for over forty years, has completed her most recent book “Valory Light Goes to School”: a charming English-Spanish language story that centers around Valory, a young girl with Down syndrome who meets children with all sorts of special gifts like her on her first day of school.
Author Sage Newman began her career as a child care worker for children with emotional and behavioral problems as a result of child abuse. She eventually became a foster and adoptive mother and, in addition to her five biological children, she raised approximately thirty children. As CEO of Valley Light Center for Social Advancement, an organization that advocates inclusion and diversity, Newman believes that by instilling these values in children at a very young age, they lay the foundation for a more inclusive and empathic society.
“‘Valory Light’ is not just about a little girl with Down syndrome; it’s about teaching children the value of embracing, respecting, and celebrating the differences that makes every child beautifully unique in various ways as they express their different abilities,” shares Newman.
“The bilingual aspect of the book serves as a bridge, connecting readers from different linguistic backgrounds and fostering a deeper understanding of the power of inclusion.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sage Newman’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Valory’s exciting day of meeting all sorts of new friends and discovering what makes them special and unique. With colorful artwork to help bring Newman’s story to life, “Valory Light Goes to School” promises to delight readers, helping them to foster acceptance and understanding of others with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Valory Light Goes to School” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
