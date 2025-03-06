Mary Ann Manning’s New Book “Cinnamon and Sammy” is a Charming Tale That Explores the Beautiful and Unlikely Friendship That Blossoms Between a Cat and a Squirrel
Salem, NH, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mary Ann Manning, a loving mother and grandmother who has always been drawn to art throughout her life, has completed her most recent book “Cinnamon and Sammy”: a stirring tale that follows the adventures of a cat and a squirrel who strike up an unlikely friendship and learn from each other.
“Cinnamon the cat is a sweet cat and stays near her owner’s house lying in the sun and only moving when the sun has gone to another area,” writes Manning.
“We have many squirrels in our area as the acorns are plentiful and the squirrels jump from one tree to another gathering the harvest and munching away as they run from one spot to another.
“What better way to combine a story about such different personalities?”
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Ann Manning’s book is a heartfelt tale inspired by true events that shows the power that friendship can have to cross divides and unite people from different worlds. With colorful artwork to help bring Manning’s story to life, “Cinnamon and Sammy” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Cinnamon and Sammy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
