Author Maurice Burge’s New Book “Helping The Lady Across The Street” is About a Down on His Luck Private Eye Taking a Massive Case
Recent release “Helping The Lady Across The Street” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maurice Burge follows John Goode, a private eye who is taking on a case that could turn his life around.
Lawton, OK, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maurice Burge, a new writer who’s life has changed for the better, has completed his new book “Helping The Lady Across The Street”: a gripping story about John Goode, a man with the worst luck imaginable, a man who lost his eye while serving in the LAPD, has a drinking problem, who is divorced because of that problem, and forced to retire against his will, so he took himself up to Vegas and opened up his own private investigator business.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maurice Burge’s exciting tale follows Detective Goode after he is asked to find two million dollars that were stolen from the horse track and is even offered ten percent upon its return, and thus he travels across multiple states on the only lead he has to search for the money and the man who has it.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Helping The Lady Across The Street” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maurice Burge’s exciting tale follows Detective Goode after he is asked to find two million dollars that were stolen from the horse track and is even offered ten percent upon its return, and thus he travels across multiple states on the only lead he has to search for the money and the man who has it.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Helping The Lady Across The Street” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories