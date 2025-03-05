Dr. L. D. Williams’s Newly Released “The Science of Living (The Bless Life)” is an Insightful Exploration of Self-Image Psychology and Spiritual Empowerment
“The Science of Living (The Bless Life): What Denominational Religions Don’t Teach” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. L. D. Williams is a compelling study of the connection between spirituality, thought, and the power of words, offering readers a transformative perspective on faith and personal growth.
Oxin Hill, MD, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Science of Living (The Bless Life): What Denominational Religions Don’t Teach”: a thought-provoking and enlightening guide that bridges the gap between faith, personal development, and the power of the mind. “The Science of Living (The Bless Life): What Denominational Religions Don’t Teach” is the creation of published author, Dr. L. D. Williams, a graduate of Faith Bible College and Seminary. Dr. Williams received his doctorate in leadership, a master of divinity, and a bachelor of arts in biblical studies and pastoral theology. Dr. Williams served as Second Vice President of the National Association Council of Community Churches of America and elsewhere. He is the organizer and Pastor of Divine Prosperity Worship Center. Dr. Williams is a certified personal trainer through the ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association). Dr. Williams is currently studying metaphysics.
Dr. Williams shares, “The Science of Living: The Blessed Life is an introduction to self-image psychology. It reveals the truth of who we are in God and who God is in us. The science of living teaches the presence of God, the power of God, and the wisdom of God. The science of living is the science of thought—how scientific and technical your thinking process becomes—because words become power. We are informed that life and death are in the power of the tongue. The science of living teaches that through the presence of God within, we already have the power of God within us to change our conditions and give us a better life. The science of living evokes the principles of mind science; the law of mind. The law of mind works in all areas of your life: health, happiness, love, success, prosperity, and money. Yes, money—one of the wise kings, Solomon, said money is the answer for everything. The greatest book of mind science ever written is the Bible; the Bible is about your mind. The science of living moves us from religion to reality. Therefore, take a journey into your divinity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. L. D. Williams’s new book presents a powerful and engaging discussion on spirituality and self-transformation, offering readers a practical approach to living a fulfilled and prosperous life.
Consumers can purchase “The Science of Living (The Bless Life): What Denominational Religions Don’t Teach” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Science of Living (The Bless Life): What Denominational Religions Don’t Teach”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
