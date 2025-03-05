Grama Jean’s Newly Released “Smile-Mile Inheritance” is an Inspiring Journey of Faith, Family, and Rediscovery
“Smile-Mile Inheritance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grama Jean is a heartfelt and adventurous story that follows two siblings as they navigate their inheritance while rediscovering the wisdom and faith imparted by their beloved Uncle Charlie.
Phoenix, AZ, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Smile-Mile Inheritance”: a compelling tale of self-discovery, faith, and the power of family bonds. “Smile-Mile Inheritance” is the creation of published author, Grama Jean, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Grama Jean shares, “After the loss of their mentor, Uncle Charlie, heroes Thomas and Ella embark on a journey of rediscovery. Over the years, after leaving the ranch, they have strayed from the true teachings of Jesus and lessons about life that Charlie had taught them. Their adventures begin in Volume One as they take a hiking trek in the Rocky Mountains near Butte, Montana, following Charlie's funeral and Irish Wake in June of 1991.
How will Thomas and Ella handle the passing of their Uncle Charles, who had raised them for the past twenty-five years after their parents died? Will they overcome their differences and competitiveness and decide what to do with the ranch he wants to leave to them? Will they let the Light of Christ back into their lives?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grama Jean’s new book is the exciting first installment of the Inheritance Trilogy, weaving faith, adventure, and personal growth into a story that will resonate with readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Smile-Mile Inheritance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Smile-Mile Inheritance”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
