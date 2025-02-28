Aptitude Health Enhances Oncology Insights with OncoJourney, an RWD-Integrated HCP Insight Solution for Life Science Companies
Chicago, IL, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aptitude Health, a global leader in oncology and hematology insights, announces the expansion of its real-world evidence solutions with OncoJourney, the only offering that integrates real-world data (RWD) into healthcare professional (HCP) discussions. By combining qualitative and quantitative data, OncoJourney elevates the experience Aptitude Health’s Axess Network members have during their insight-gathering events and enhances the ability of life science companies to understand treatment landscapes and generate actionable strategies.
OncoJourney strengthens Aptitude Health’s business intelligence offerings by bringing RWD-backed insights into expert-led discussions. Enhanced CASES and CORE insights reports will capture community physician reactions to data, increasing understanding of treatment trends and regional differences in care. The RWD will also be utilized to generate strategic recommendations to help brand teams respond to market dynamics and evolving standards of care.
A dedicated OncoJourney session provides a deep dive into the RWD-based patient journey, where HCPs analyze treatment variability, deviations from guidelines, and patient-specific factors to identify actionable insights that inform industry strategies.
“OncoJourney enables life science teams to develop evidence-based strategies by continuously integrating RWD-driven insights into business intelligence initiatives,” said Jez Moulding, Chief Executive Officer at Aptitude Health. “OncoJourney leverages structured insight-gathering sessions where HCPs engage with high-quality, real-world analytics, respond to patient journey data, and identify actionable solutions to address clinical and operational barriers.”
Key Features of OncoJourney
- Engages thousands of Axess Network members in RWD-backed discussions
- Builds insights and strategies by integrating qualitative and quantitative data
- Provides a holistic view before, during, and after insight-collection events
- Leverages local data to provide localized strategies and inform regional initiatives
OncoJourney follows a structured process designed to deliver meaningful insights. The process begins with building analytics and patient journey models based on high-quality RWD to ensure relevance to the target audience. HCPs then engage with these data-driven insights, offering their reactions and mapping decision-making patterns that influence clinical care. The discussions leverage RWD and clinical research to uncover key barriers and drivers behind current treatment practices while exploring solutions that can lead to actionable strategies. Finally, findings from these sessions are summarized into comprehensive reports that provide biopharma clients and HCPs with data-driven strategies to improve patient outcomes and assess the impact of ongoing initiatives.
Physicians and life science companies have already recognized the value of these insights. A biopharma client remarked, “In 3 hours, we learned insights we had been trying to gather for years,” while a participating HCP noted, “I am confident that we can apply this knowledge to our daily practice.”
About Aptitude Health
Aptitude Health is the global market leader in evidence-based oncology and hematology solutions, helping life science companies identify, develop, and commercialize innovations. Backed by unparalleled access to global disease-state experts and HCPs, Aptitude Health offers real-world evidence, medical communications, and actionable strategies to transform growing scientific and clinical knowledge into better patient outcomes. As the strategic partner of choice for leading life science companies, Aptitude Health combines expertise with insights to drive impactful advancements in oncology care.
OncoJourney strengthens Aptitude Health’s business intelligence offerings by bringing RWD-backed insights into expert-led discussions. Enhanced CASES and CORE insights reports will capture community physician reactions to data, increasing understanding of treatment trends and regional differences in care. The RWD will also be utilized to generate strategic recommendations to help brand teams respond to market dynamics and evolving standards of care.
A dedicated OncoJourney session provides a deep dive into the RWD-based patient journey, where HCPs analyze treatment variability, deviations from guidelines, and patient-specific factors to identify actionable insights that inform industry strategies.
“OncoJourney enables life science teams to develop evidence-based strategies by continuously integrating RWD-driven insights into business intelligence initiatives,” said Jez Moulding, Chief Executive Officer at Aptitude Health. “OncoJourney leverages structured insight-gathering sessions where HCPs engage with high-quality, real-world analytics, respond to patient journey data, and identify actionable solutions to address clinical and operational barriers.”
Key Features of OncoJourney
- Engages thousands of Axess Network members in RWD-backed discussions
- Builds insights and strategies by integrating qualitative and quantitative data
- Provides a holistic view before, during, and after insight-collection events
- Leverages local data to provide localized strategies and inform regional initiatives
OncoJourney follows a structured process designed to deliver meaningful insights. The process begins with building analytics and patient journey models based on high-quality RWD to ensure relevance to the target audience. HCPs then engage with these data-driven insights, offering their reactions and mapping decision-making patterns that influence clinical care. The discussions leverage RWD and clinical research to uncover key barriers and drivers behind current treatment practices while exploring solutions that can lead to actionable strategies. Finally, findings from these sessions are summarized into comprehensive reports that provide biopharma clients and HCPs with data-driven strategies to improve patient outcomes and assess the impact of ongoing initiatives.
Physicians and life science companies have already recognized the value of these insights. A biopharma client remarked, “In 3 hours, we learned insights we had been trying to gather for years,” while a participating HCP noted, “I am confident that we can apply this knowledge to our daily practice.”
About Aptitude Health
Aptitude Health is the global market leader in evidence-based oncology and hematology solutions, helping life science companies identify, develop, and commercialize innovations. Backed by unparalleled access to global disease-state experts and HCPs, Aptitude Health offers real-world evidence, medical communications, and actionable strategies to transform growing scientific and clinical knowledge into better patient outcomes. As the strategic partner of choice for leading life science companies, Aptitude Health combines expertise with insights to drive impactful advancements in oncology care.
Contact
Aptitude HealthContact
Emiel van Wegen
+31 70 30 67 200
https://www.aptitudehealth.com
Emiel van Wegen
+31 70 30 67 200
https://www.aptitudehealth.com
Categories