Jonathan Mitchell’s Newly Released “The Struggle Within” is a Gripping Historical Novel That Explores the Emotional and Spiritual Journey of a Young Boy
“The Struggle Within” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonathan Mitchell is a powerful tale of resilience and redemption, following a young boy’s battle with adversity, family turmoil, and his search for faith amid hardship.
Nauvoo, AL, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Struggle Within”: an emotionally charged novel that delves into the struggles of the O’Rourke family during one of Ireland’s most challenging periods. “The Struggle Within” is the creation of published author, Jonathan Mitchell, who lives near Jasper, Alabama, with his beautiful wife Renea and two of their children, Benjamin and Lauren. His oldest daughter, Emberly, lives in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where her husband, Jesse, is stationed—at Warren Air Force Base. Jonathan currently serves as a worship leader and musician at Houston Church of God in Houston, Alabama. He is a graduate of Bevill State Community College, with a degree in math education. He is also a financial consultant and operations director in Jasper, Alabama, in a very profitable family-owned and operated business. Jonathan’s interests and hobbies include literature, history, music, carpentry, and gardening.
Mitchell shares, “The O’Rourke family is hit with sudden and unexpected tragedy, then they suffer through one of the worst food shortages in Ireland’s history. The resulting struggle for the family forces young Joseph to take the brunt of his father’s rage and abuse. However, his loving and patient mother makes life bearable—until Joseph’s newfound love causes his father’s anger and prejudice to become even more cruel and dangerous. Young Joseph is forced from his home in an act of self-preservation, only to be devastated by a new tragedy that tests Joseph’s faith and hope.
Will Mr. O’Rourke’s anger and abuse destroy his family, or is there any chance for his redemption and restoration? Follow the O’Rourke family’s saga of nineteenth-century Irish life through the journal entries of a teenage boy named Joseph as he experiences life and grows into a man of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Mitchell’s new book is a compelling exploration of resilience, love, and the enduring strength of faith through hardship.
Consumers can purchase “The Struggle Within” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Struggle Within”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
