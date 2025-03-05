Blas Rodríguez Garrido’s Newly Released “PENSAMIENTOS” is a Profound Exploration of Life, Nature, and Faith Through Poetry, Art, and Reflection

“PENSAMIENTOS” from Christian Faith Publishing author Blas Rodríguez Garrido is a compelling collection of poetry, artwork, and reflections that capture the wisdom and experiences of a life well-lived, celebrating nature, human connections, and faith.