Blas Rodríguez Garrido’s Newly Released “PENSAMIENTOS” is a Profound Exploration of Life, Nature, and Faith Through Poetry, Art, and Reflection
“PENSAMIENTOS” from Christian Faith Publishing author Blas Rodríguez Garrido is a compelling collection of poetry, artwork, and reflections that capture the wisdom and experiences of a life well-lived, celebrating nature, human connections, and faith.
New York, NY, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “PENSAMIENTOS”: a thoughtful and heartfelt work that weaves together poetry, art, and reflections to convey the beauty of life’s journey. “PENSAMIENTOS” is the creation of published author, Blas Rodríguez Garrido, a simple and thoughtful man. Born in Santa Marta de los Barros, a town in the province of Badajoz, Spain, in 1938, during the Civil War, one of six siblings, four of whom survived to maturity. When he was 24 years old, he went to Madrid, and found work as a waiter in a luxury restaurant called Puerta de Moros, which no longer exists. At the age of 31, he came to the United States to work, and when he found his wife, a Polish engineer, in New York, he stayed forever. He has a daughter and goes to Spain every year to enjoy the quiet life and enjoy the summer tomatoes.
Blas Rodríguez Garrido shares, “Thoughts is a work of art created throughout the life of a simple man. The poetry of youth, the paintings of adulthood, and finally the thoughts of old age, summarizing the wisdom of an entire life. This is how the intellect of a lover of nature, of human coexistence, and of all the creations of the eternal God grew.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Blas Rodríguez Garrido’s new book invites readers to embrace the richness of life’s experiences and find inspiration in the natural world, human relationships, and spiritual reflection.
Consumers can purchase “PENSAMIENTOS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “PENSAMIENTOS”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
