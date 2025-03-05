Joseph Cappucci’s Newly Released “Divine Intervention” is a Powerful Testimony of God’s Miraculous Presence in Life’s Most Unexpected Moments
“Divine Intervention” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Cappucci is an inspiring memoir that recounts miraculous moments of divine protection and guidance, revealing the undeniable presence of God throughout his life.
W. Townsend, MA, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Divine Intervention”: a compelling and faith-affirming account of how one man’s life was repeatedly saved and directed by the hand of God. “Divine Intervention” is the creation of published author, Joseph Cappucci, a dedicated husband and father who attended North Adams State College and later graduated from Fitchburg State College. He received a Bachelor of Science in business management with a minor in Spanish.
Cappucci shares, “After nearly being abducted as a young boy, Joe Cappucci credits his escape to divine intervention. As Joe looks back from his youth to the present, he chronicles many more such divine interventions that ultimately saved his life, time and again. These recollections are detailed and vivid. His real-life stories will hold you in suspense as you anxiously await to read the outcome. Joe also tells of how he was often put in the path of strangers’ lives in the most bizarre circumstances! These miraculous events in Joe’s life led him to seek out the reason why. He begins to realize there are no coincidences, and he has been part of God’s supernatural workings. Ultimately, Joe discovers that God has miraculously and patiently preserved his life in order for him to come to know the Savior. Joe’s personal testimony of salvation is heartwarming and thought-provoking. His sincere, heartfelt intent is to arouse people’s wonder and curiosity about the workings of God, perhaps in their own lives. Joe clearly spells out the gospel, the good news, and points the way to Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Cappucci’s new book is a moving personal testimony that will encourage readers to reflect on their own experiences with divine intervention and the greater purpose behind life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Divine Intervention” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Divine Intervention”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
