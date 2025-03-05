Rev. Dr. Gene Hodges’s Newly Released “Called To Pastor” is a Valuable Resource for Pastors, Students, and Anyone Feeling Called to Church Ministry
“Called To Pastor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Gene Hodges is an insightful guide offering practical ministry advice for pastors and future church leaders, based on his extensive pastoral experience.
Eldon, MO, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Called To Pastor”: an essential guide that provides practical insights for those in or preparing for church ministry. “Called To Pastor” is the creation of published author, Rev. Dr. Gene Hodges, who has been serving in pastoral ministry for over forty-five years. In his service, he was pastor to seven different SBC churches and one Cumberland Presbyterian Church as the stated supply. He was also blessed to serve as the director of missions for Miller County Baptist Association for five years before the Lord called him back to doing church ministry. He has a bachelor of arts degree from Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia, Arkansas; a master of divinity degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Missouri; and a doctor of ministry degree from Midwestern Seminary. He is currently pastoring a small country church in Latham, Missouri.
Rev. Dr. Hodges shares, “This book has been written for pastors, students, teachers, and anyone else feeling called to do church ministry. The words are simple to understand; the subject matter is not exhaustive but will serve in getting the reader to think about the subject and hopefully stir up a greater need for answers.
Throughout my lifetime of doing pastoral ministry, I have continuously looked for ministry help like the information included in this book. I have watched many of my fellow pastors struggle while doing church ministry. These pastors could have used some of the information in the book. While serving as director of missions, I could have used a book like this as well to share with my church pastors as they were challenged over and over to serve more effectively.
Just as I have been accused of preaching short messages, I have been accused of preaching short messages that are filled with so many truths, the recipients had to have more time to digest what was said. The question posed many times would be, “How can you say so much in such a short time?” I believe this book will connect with those who need these ministry truths and want more to digest. The content is not so long, but it is filled with food for thought and answers many questions that need answering for those doing church ministry.
This book needs to be in the hands of those preparing to do church ministry. University and seminary students would benefit a great deal from this reading. With this book, students will have a head start in church ministry and can be better prepared for fulfilling their place of service in God’s kingdom. The information in the book will help with confidence and competence. Let’s get it in their hands!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Gene Hodges’s new book offers a powerful collection of ministry truths that will benefit anyone feeling called to serve in God's kingdom.
Consumers can purchase “Called To Pastor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Called To Pastor”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
