Fieldcode Launches the Workflow Designer and Forms Designer to Simplify Customization
Streamline Field Operations with Fieldcode’s New Workflow and Forms Designer Fieldcode introduces drag-and-drop tools that let field service teams customize workflows and data collection — no coding required.
Nürnberg, Germany, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, an innovator in the field service management software sector, has introduced two new features: the Workflow Designer and Forms Designer. These two features help field service teams customize processes and data collection to meet their specific operational requirements. Both features include user-friendly drag-and-drop interfaces, allowing teams to adjust workflows and forms without requiring technical expertise.
The Workflow Designer provides the flexibility to adapt predefined workflows or create new ones, enabling businesses to tailor processes such as tracking repairs, managing multi-team projects, or automating task approvals. This feature ensures workflows align with the specific needs of field service operations and supports efficient task progression.
The Forms Designer enables teams to customize the appearance and content of forms to match the requirements of any job. With this feature, users can define what information is collected and ensure forms are suited for any task such as inspections, customer approvals, or maintenance reports. This helps ensure teams have the right details to complete jobs effectively.
Both tools enhance operational efficiency by allowing businesses to address real-world challenges with tailored solutions.
Key Highlights of Workflow Designer
· Adaptable Predefined Workflows
Predefined workflows are designed for immediate use but can be customized to meet specific operational needs. Steps and instructions can be added for processes such as repairs, asset management, or approvals.
· Drag-and-Drop Interface
A no-code interface that allows teams to visually create and modify workflows quickly, ensuring processes align with operational requirements.
· Flexible Process Customization
Workflows can be tailored to fit specific tasks, whether for routine maintenance or complex multi-team operations, ensuring they meet the unique needs of field service teams.
Key Highlights of Forms Designer
· Customizable Data Fields
Forms can be adjusted with fields such as checkboxes for task completion, dropdowns for equipment types, photo uploads for site conditions, or signature boxes for customer approvals. This allows forms to be tailored to the exact requirements of any job.
· Task-Specific Applications
Forms are versatile and can be used for inspections, repair logs, maintenance updates, and before-and-after documentation, ensuring the right information is collected for each task.
“Fieldcode’s Workflow and Forms Designer delivers a powerful yet simple solution for field service teams,” said Mateusz Dettlaff, Customer Success and Support Solution Engineer at Fieldcode. “It allows users to design processes that fit their specific needs, helping them tackle real challenges with greater efficiency and precision.”
The Workflow Designer and Forms Designer are now available for Fieldcode customers. For more information, visit fieldcode.com.
About Fieldcode:
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention, and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
Contact
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
