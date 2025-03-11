AlgoFace Appoints MC5 Advisory Principal Jane Sorenson Herthel as Revenue Lead to Accelerate Market Growth

AlgoFace has contracted with MC5 Advisory LLC and its principal, Jane Sorenson Herthel, to help lead its Revenue team. With 25+ years in enterprise B2B sales and leadership at Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and more, she brings deep expertise in financial services, insurance, and manufacturing. Jane will focus on expanding market presence, driving revenue, and implementing scalable Go-To-Market processes to fuel growth.