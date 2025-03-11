AlgoFace Appoints MC5 Advisory Principal Jane Sorenson Herthel as Revenue Lead to Accelerate Market Growth
AlgoFace has contracted with MC5 Advisory LLC and its principal, Jane Sorenson Herthel, to help lead its Revenue team. With 25+ years in enterprise B2B sales and leadership at Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and more, she brings deep expertise in financial services, insurance, and manufacturing. Jane will focus on expanding market presence, driving revenue, and implementing scalable Go-To-Market processes to fuel growth.
Carefree, AZ, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AlgoFace, a leader in Face Analysis AI Infrastructure, has contracted with MC5 Advisory LLC and its principal, Jane Sorenson Herthel, to help lead the AlgoFace Revenue team. With a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years in enterprise B2B sales, Jane has a proven ability to drive revenue, foster executive relationships, and lead high-performing sales teams at some of the most influential global technology companies.
Herthel has held key sales and leadership positions at Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, MapR Technologies (acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise), and Guidewire Software. Her extensive experience spans both domestic and international markets, covering industries such as financial services, insurance, oil and gas, semiconductor, manufacturing and distribution, architecture and engineering, and media and communications. Her ability to strategically expand market presence and cultivate strong enterprise relationships will play a crucial role in advancing AlgoFace’s market positioning.
“With a forte in Go-To-Market processes that foster repeatability, Jane’s addition is expected to add to our focus on scaling up,” said Andrew Bart, CEO of AlgoFace. “Her leadership style, deep industry connections, and ability to navigate complex sales environments make her a tremendous asset to our team. Jane’s expertise will help us strengthen relationships with key partners and uncover new growth opportunities.”
Herthel holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Brown University, bringing a strong technical foundation to her leadership in AI First solutions. Throughout her career, she has successfully navigated complex sales cycles, built high-performing sales cultures, and driven multimillion-dollar revenue growth.
“I’m excited to join AlgoFace to help lead the Revenue team during a pivotal phase of growth. AI-driven innovation is reshaping how businesses interact with consumers, and AlgoFace is at the forefront of this transformation. As AlgoFace expands capabilities into embedded AI solutions, I look forward to driving scalable revenue strategies, forging impactful partnerships, and helping customers to unlock new opportunities through cutting-edge and patented technologies.”
With Herthel at the helm of revenue strategy, AlgoFace is poised for significant market expansion and continued innovation in AI-First Face Analysis and computer vision solutions.
About AlgoFace
AlgoFace makes it easier to build and deploy trusted and responsible Face AI solutions. Our B2B & B2G Face AI Enablement Engine leverages computer vision, machine learning, and generative AI to power applied AI solutions that are capable of operating on the edge. Featuring privacy by default and ethical AI frameworks, our 2D facial landmark tracking, 3D face mesh, iris tracking, head pose estimation, and hair segmentation offer enterprise grade solutions with accuracy, speed and minimal power requirements. Our core Face AI Enablement Engine can be used to develop 2D and 3D Face AI solutions across mobile, desktop, embedded systems, AR/VR, and the Metaverse.
About MC5 Advisory LLC
MC5 Advisory LLC is a strategic consulting firm specializing in go-to-market (GTM) strategy, sales execution, and business growth acceleration. We partner with startups and established enterprises to refine their sales processes, optimize customer acquisition, and drive revenue growth. Leveraging deep industry expertise and proven methodologies, MC5 Advisory empowers organizations to navigate complex market dynamics, unlock new opportunities, and achieve scalable success.
