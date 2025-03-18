Echoes of the East Brings Indian Classical Vocals to Deep House EDM
Echoes of the East is a unique fusion music album, bringing together diverse musical traditions in an electrifying new form. Release is on March 21, 2025 on all digital platforms.
Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mother-Daughter Fusion: Echoes of the East Brings Indian Classical Vocals to Deep House EDM
World music artist and Indian classical vocalist Kamini Natarajan announces the release of Echoes of the East, an innovative fusion album blending the soulful intricacies of Indian classical vocals with the pulsating rhythms of deep house EDM. This unique album, available on all digital streaming platforms from March 21, 2025, marks the debut of her 13-year-old daughter, Shivali.
Born in Los Angeles, Shivali has embraced both her American roots and rich Indian heritage, and Echoes of the East is a testament to that cultural duality. The album is a unique mother-daughter collaboration, featuring original compositions and evocative vocals from both artists, bridging generations and genres in a way never done before.
Produced by acclaimed composer and producer Ken Elkinson, who boasts a catalog of over 100 albums, Echoes of the East offers a fresh perspective in global fusion music. The album is poised to captivate audiences worldwide, from EDM enthusiasts to lovers of Indian classical music, and everyone in between.
Kamini Natarajan, an established name in world music, has a history of pushing creative boundaries. With Echoes of the East marking her 12th release, she continues to explore new musical landscapes while staying rooted in the rich traditions of Indian music. “This album is more than just music; it’s a conversation between past and present, East and West, tradition and innovation,” says Natarajan.
