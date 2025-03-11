Universal Peace Sanctuary and CPUcoin Maitrix AI Hub Announces AI for Peace Initiative

CPUcoin's MAITRIX, an AI hub supporting 100+ languages, launched at ETH Denver & partnered with Universal Peace Forum for "AI for Universal Peace." CPUcoin will donate for every new subscriber towards the Peace Sanctuary. MAITRIX promotes global unity via AI access, aligning with Forum's peace mission launched in Davos.