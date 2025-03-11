Universal Peace Sanctuary and CPUcoin Maitrix AI Hub Announces AI for Peace Initiative
CPUcoin's MAITRIX, an AI hub supporting 100+ languages, launched at ETH Denver & partnered with Universal Peace Forum for "AI for Universal Peace." CPUcoin will donate for every new subscriber towards the Peace Sanctuary. MAITRIX promotes global unity via AI access, aligning with Forum's peace mission launched in Davos.
Denver, CO, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CPUcoin, the pioneer behind the decentralized Generative AI Sharing Economy, unveiled MAITRIX — a 100+ language AI hub and marketplace — this week at ETH Denver. MAITRIX provides users with access to over 60 AI bots, all available through a single affordable subscription. In celebration of this launch, MAITRIX has partnered with the Universal Peace Forum to introduce the AI for Univeral Peace initiative.
The Universal Peace Forum, headquartered at the Peace Sanctuary in Nepal, is dedicated to fostering humanity’s growth through inner peace and making peace more fashionable than war. To support this mission, CPUcoin will donate $1 to the Universal Peace Sanctuary for every new MAITRIX user who subscribes to a quarterly or annual plan.
MAITRIX is committed to uniting people through AI by enabling all to learn, love, unite, survive, and thrive. Through its partnership with the Universal Peace Forum, MAITRIX aims to contribute to the construction of the Universal Peace Sanctuary and further the Forum’s vision of prioritizing peace in everyday life.
The Universal Peace Forum was officially launched on January 21, 2025, at 6:20 PM in Davos, Switzerland, during a parallel event to the World Economic Forum. His Eminence Shyalpa Rinpoche, the Forum’s founder, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating:
"MAITRIX's mission to make AI accessible to all aligns with our goal of shifting humanity’s focus toward peace. By working together, we can harness the power of technology to cultivate understanding, compassion, and unity worldwide."
Sean Barger, Managing Director of CPUcoin, echoed this sentiment:
"H.E. Shyalpa Rinpoche’s Universal Peace Sanctuary and Forum deeply resonate with our vision of democratizing AI access. By breaking down barriers related to cost and language, we can foster global understanding and collaboration — key pillars in creating a more peaceful world."
For more information about MAITRIX and the $1 for Peace initiative, visit peacesanctuary organization.
About the Universal Peace Forum:
The Universal Peace Forum, based in Lumbini, Nepal, is a global organization dedicated to promoting world peace through inner peace and making peace more fashionable than war. The Forum is constructing the Peace Sanctuary in Lumbini, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Gautama Buddha. The Forum was officially launched on January 21, 2025, in Davos, Switzerland, by its founder, Shyalpa Rinpoche.
About CPUcoin:
CPUcoin is a leader in decentralized computing, committed to making computing power and AI applications accessible and affordable for all. Through its innovative sharing economy model, CPUcoin enables users worldwide to benefit from underutilized computing resources.
About MAITRIX:
MAITRIX is an all-in-one AI hub offering access to 60+ AI bots through a single, cost-effective subscription. Available in 175 countries as an iOS, Android, and web app, MAITRIX supports 130 currencies and 104 languages, making AI more inclusive and globally accessible.
