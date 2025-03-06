Author Frederick Schneider’s New Book “GALÁPAGOS: Where the Wild Things Are” is a Visual Guide to the Incredible Wildlife and Habitats Found Within the Galápagos Islands

Recent release “GALÁPAGOS: Where the Wild Things Are” from Page Publishing author Frederick Schneider is a captivating journey through the fascinating animals and natural wonders that can be discovered amongst the Galápagos Islands. Inspired by the author’s family visits to this beautiful paradise, “GALÁPAGOS” is sure to inspire a love and appreciation for this remote archipelago amongst readers.