Author Frederick Schneider’s New Book “GALÁPAGOS: Where the Wild Things Are” is a Visual Guide to the Incredible Wildlife and Habitats Found Within the Galápagos Islands
Recent release “GALÁPAGOS: Where the Wild Things Are” from Page Publishing author Frederick Schneider is a captivating journey through the fascinating animals and natural wonders that can be discovered amongst the Galápagos Islands. Inspired by the author’s family visits to this beautiful paradise, “GALÁPAGOS” is sure to inspire a love and appreciation for this remote archipelago amongst readers.
Charlottesville, VA, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Schneider, an architect and graphic designer who lives with his wife in Charlottesville, Virginia, has completed his new book “GALÁPAGOS: Where the Wild Things Are”: a compelling and enthralling visual journey through the hidden wonders of the Galápagos Islands, highlighting the wildlife and environments that deserve to be protected from man-made destruction.
“What is daily life like for the wild creatures of the Galápagos Islands?” writes Schneider. “This remote volcanic archipelago is like few other places on earth, for in the relative absence of predators, the animals live in their own ‘Peaceable Kingdom.’ Human visitors to this realm are privileged to witness its inhabitants up close, strengthening our bond with the natural world, and increasing our commitment to protect it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frederick Schneider’s stirring collection will bring the Galápagos Islands to life with each photograph, helping readers discover the wonder and beauty of this paradise from the comfort of their own homes. Influenced by the author’s deep love and respect for the Galápagos, Schneider shares his work in the hope of raising awareness for the importance that the next generation becomes the planet’s stewards.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “GALÁPAGOS: Where the Wild Things Are” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
