Author Richard Garzony’s New Book “Don't Quote Me: A Pocketbook of Quotes (and Likely Misquotes)” is a Collection of Quotes Gathered Throughout the Author’s Lifetime
Recent release “Don't Quote Me: A Pocketbook of Quotes (and Likely Misquotes)” from Page Publishing author Richard Garzony is a collection of succinct idioms, proverbs, and sayings accumulated over many years of reading and appreciating quote books. It contains, in the author’s opinion, a sifted collection of wise, truthful, and practical quotations to keep in one’s proverbial pocket.
McKees Rocks, PA, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Garzony has completed his new book “Don't Quote Me: A Pocketbook of Quotes (and Likely Misquotes)”: a poignant collection of quotes and sayings the author has collection over the course of his lifetime, shared here to help inspire readers as they navigate the chaos and mayhem that life can often present.
“In my experience, a single sentence can sometimes contain more useful wisdom and value than a volume of books,” writes Garzony. “Good quotes can make someone laugh, sway or solidify a decision, comfort a friend, inspire or influence. They are like small tokens that represent a much broader wisdom and lived experience of those who authored them. Quotes have played a significant role in my own outlook on things and for as long as I can remember I’ve collected the ones that resonate with me. This book is a reorganization of the torn out and highlighted pages that I’ve visited and revisited over the years.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Garzony’s engaging series is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they journey through the author’s collections, discovering something new with each turn of the page to help inspire and encourage them through life’s many trials.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Don't Quote Me: A Pocketbook of Quotes (and Likely Misquotes)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
