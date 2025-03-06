Author Richard Tyson’s New Book “The Big Bang: Solar Space and Universe Expansion Rate Proposed Theory Revision Plus, UFO and Extraterrestrials” is Released

Recent release “The Big Bang: Solar Space and Universe Expansion Rate Proposed Theory Revision Plus, UFO and Extraterrestrials” from Page Publishing author Richard Tyson is a fascinating and thought-provoking read that offers an alternative look at the Big Bang Theory, as well as thoughtful commentary on the possibility of alien life alongside mankind in the universe.