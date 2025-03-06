Author Richard Tyson’s New Book “The Big Bang: Solar Space and Universe Expansion Rate Proposed Theory Revision Plus, UFO and Extraterrestrials” is Released
Recent release “The Big Bang: Solar Space and Universe Expansion Rate Proposed Theory Revision Plus, UFO and Extraterrestrials” from Page Publishing author Richard Tyson is a fascinating and thought-provoking read that offers an alternative look at the Big Bang Theory, as well as thoughtful commentary on the possibility of alien life alongside mankind in the universe.
Jacksonville, FL, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Tyson, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a veteran of the US Navy who spent twenty-six years in sales for Motorola Communications, has completed his new book “The Big Bang: Solar Space and Universe Expansion Rate Proposed Theory Revision Plus, UFO and Extraterrestrials”: a compelling read that explores a new, revised look at the Big Bang Theory and the creation of the universe.
“The Big Bang Theory was first presented by Georges Lemaitre in the December 1932 ‘Popular Science’ issue,” writes Tyson. “George Gamow is most known for his 1948 creation of the Big Bang Theory in which he noted the belief that every single thing in the universe began as a high-density state of unknown reason. Currently, there are a number of books titled ‘The Big Bang’ and ‘Before the Big Bang’. Presented herein is an insightful theory revision of ‘The Big Bang’, which brought forth the birth of the universe within the dark and cold unbounded reams of solar space. Revised theory includes an envisioned concept of solar space and universe expansion rate. Also, commentary on UFOs and extraterrestrials, cyclical solar crunch, and other events is presented.
“There is no way that a big crunch will ever occur. Solar space extends forever with no boundary. The universe will continue to be pulled into the vacuum of space forever as the universe continues to become less dense. Less density results in diminishing gravitational attraction between galaxies, resulting in a big crunch less likely. Albert Einstein in 1931 theorized that there was a universe before the Big Bang, which ended in a Big Crunch, which created a new Big Bang every trillion years.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Tyson’s engaging series will captivate the minds of readers as they discover new truths and theories surrounding the widely accepted Big Bang, and what this could mean for humanity’s understanding of life and the universe itself.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Big Bang: Solar Space and Universe Expansion Rate Proposed Theory Revision Plus, UFO and Extraterrestrials” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
