Authors Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson’s New Book “The Amazing Mrs. Jar” is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Magical Cookie Jar and Her Marvelous Adventures
Recent release “The Amazing Mrs. Jar” from Page Publishing authors Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson is a charming story that follows the adventures of Mrs. Jar, a cookie jar who finds herself entangled in a series of wondrous adventures as she makes her way to her new home, where she quickly turns into a family’s new treasured member.
Jefferson City, MO, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson, two sisters who are both graduates from the Institute of Children’s Literature, have completed their new book “The Amazing Mrs. Jar”: a riveting tale that centers around Mrs. Jar, a cookie jar with incredible abilities that she uses to help her new family while keeping their cookies safe.
“Can a cookie jar survive a kiln explosion and become a wonderful factory fluke?” writes Gayle and Paula. “Is it possible for this cookie jar to realize a destiny for herself and for the cookies under her lid? Does a cookie curse get the best of her? Will a crackled cookie jar turn out to be a family treasure? These questions are answered as you read about the adventures of the amazing Mrs. Jar.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Mrs. Jar’s many adventures. With colorful artwork to help bring Gayle and Paula’s tale to life, “The Amazing Mrs. Jar” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Amazing Mrs. Jar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
