Authors Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson’s New Book “The Amazing Mrs. Jar” is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Magical Cookie Jar and Her Marvelous Adventures

Recent release “The Amazing Mrs. Jar” from Page Publishing authors Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson is a charming story that follows the adventures of Mrs. Jar, a cookie jar who finds herself entangled in a series of wondrous adventures as she makes her way to her new home, where she quickly turns into a family’s new treasured member.