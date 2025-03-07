Author Dow O. Woodward, PhD’s New Book “Reflecting at Age 92” is a Poignant Memoir Following the Author’s Life from Humble Beginnings Through His Journey Into Academia
Recent release “Reflecting at Age 92” from Page Publishing author Dow O. Woodward, PhD is a thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents the author’s life as he looks back over his journey throughout the years. From dedicating his life to academia to the incredible adventures spent with his wife and family, Dr. Woodward takes readers on a deeply personal, whirlwind journey.
Portola Valley, CA, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dow O. Woodward, PhD has completed his new book “Reflecting at Age 92”: a compelling tale that recounts the author’s life journey, focusing on his career in academia and the incredible opportunities it offered him throughout the years.
Author Dow O. Woodward, PhD, obtained his doctoral degree at Yale University and dedicated the rest of his career to Stanford University, where he served as Professor Emeritus of Biology until retirement. Opting for an early retirement from Stanford University, Dow sought to embark on another journey around the world with his wife, Josephine Borres Woodward. He also built a cabin in Idaho where they could spend the summers in the outback. In addition, he started to play in tennis tournaments again.
“‘REFLECTING AT AGE 92’ is a description of my life and the environment I grew up in,” writes Dr. Woodward. “I transitioned from my upbringing into academia, embarking on a research journey at Yale University. Subsequently, at Stanford University, my focus was on teaching, researching genetics, and giving seminars around the world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dow O. Woodward, PhD’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey in overcoming life’s trials on his path to achieving both his professional and personal goals. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, “Reflecting at Age 92” is sure to keep the pages turning, resonating with readers from all walks of life and leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Reflecting at Age 92” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
