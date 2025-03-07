Author Dow O. Woodward, PhD’s New Book “Reflecting at Age 92” is a Poignant Memoir Following the Author’s Life from Humble Beginnings Through His Journey Into Academia

Recent release “Reflecting at Age 92” from Page Publishing author Dow O. Woodward, PhD is a thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents the author’s life as he looks back over his journey throughout the years. From dedicating his life to academia to the incredible adventures spent with his wife and family, Dr. Woodward takes readers on a deeply personal, whirlwind journey.