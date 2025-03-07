Author Cashaine Williams’s New Book “The Adventures of Damar and His Friends: Searching for Damar's Dog, Tarzan” Follows a Young Boy’s Search for His Dog
Recent release “The Adventures of Damar and His Friends: Searching for Damar's Dog, Tarzan” from Page Publishing author Cashaine Williams is a charming tale that follows Damar and his group of friends as they set out on an adventure to find his dog, Tarzan, after he goes missing while exploring out in the woods.
Matteson, IL, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cashaine Williams has completed her new book “The Adventures of Damar and His Friends: Searching for Damar's Dog, Tarzan”: a riveting story that centers around Damar and his group of friends who must find out where his dog Tarzan is after he disappears one day. Along the way, they’ll make a new friend in the most unlikely of places.
Born in Jamaica, West Indies, author Cashaine Williams migrated to the United States with her family in her teens. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and African history from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, in Jamaica. Cashaine earned her master’s degree in forensic psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology in Chicago, Illinois. She is the president of a prominent insurance agency in Chicago.
“‘The Adventures of Damar and His Friends: Searching for Damar’s Dog, Tarzan’ is based on both nonfiction and fictional events, set in a small countryside village on a small Caribbean island,” writes Williams. “It follows five best friends, including Damar’s dog, Tarzan, who enjoys explorations and adventures. Their aim is to extensively explore the forest that lies on Damar’s family land. They seek to find artifacts and fossils to better understand Damar’s family and the world before they were born. They would dig the ground trying to find bits and pieces of history.
“This story delves into outdoor exploration and gives an understanding of nature and its tranquility at night. They are oftentimes warned not to go too far in the woods, but when one of their best friends went missing in the same forest, they had to decide if they want to go face-to-face with their biggest fear that rests deep within it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cashaine Williams’s enthralling tale will transport readers of all ages as they follow along on Damar and his friend’s journey to learn an important lesson of treating everyone fairly and without judgement. With colorful artwork to help bring Williams’s story to life, “The Adventures of Damar and His Friends: Searching for Damar's Dog, Tarzan” is sure to delight young readers, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Damar and His Friends: Searching for Damar's Dog, Tarzan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
