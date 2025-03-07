Author Crystal Fulton’s New Book “Marco the Miniature Dragon” is a Charming Tale About a Small Dragon Who Teaches Others That It is Okay to be Different

Recent release “Marco the Miniature Dragon” from Page Publishing author Crystal Fulton is a captivating story that centers around Marco, a tiny dragon who is different from all the other dragons. Despite how scary being different can be, Marco believes that everyone is different in some way, and that being different is perfectly normal and something to be celebrated.