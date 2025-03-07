Author Crystal Fulton’s New Book “Marco the Miniature Dragon” is a Charming Tale About a Small Dragon Who Teaches Others That It is Okay to be Different
Recent release “Marco the Miniature Dragon” from Page Publishing author Crystal Fulton is a captivating story that centers around Marco, a tiny dragon who is different from all the other dragons. Despite how scary being different can be, Marco believes that everyone is different in some way, and that being different is perfectly normal and something to be celebrated.
Henderson, NV, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Crystal Fulton, a loving mother and a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, has completed her new book “Marco the Miniature Dragon”: a riveting story of a tiny dragon who, despite being different then all the other dragons, is perfectly content with being unique.
With a bookworm for a mother and two younger siblings, author Crystal Fulton never experiences a shortage of books in the house while growing up. She holds a master’s degree in strategic communications and has always loved the art of storytelling. Crystal grew up dancing, bowling, and performing in theatre.
“‘Marco the Miniature Dragon’ is a book about being different and taking pride in all the things that make you different,” writes Fulton. “It focuses on the bond of true friends and how friends do not have to be the same to be friends.”
Published by Page Publishing, Crystal Fulton’s engaging tale came about after the author's daughter, Sophie, drew a picture of a tiny dragon, which inspired Marco and his adventures. With colorful and vibrant illustrations to help bring Fulton’s story to life, “Marco the Miniature Dragon” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to be accepting of others who may be different from them.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Marco the Miniature Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With a bookworm for a mother and two younger siblings, author Crystal Fulton never experiences a shortage of books in the house while growing up. She holds a master’s degree in strategic communications and has always loved the art of storytelling. Crystal grew up dancing, bowling, and performing in theatre.
“‘Marco the Miniature Dragon’ is a book about being different and taking pride in all the things that make you different,” writes Fulton. “It focuses on the bond of true friends and how friends do not have to be the same to be friends.”
Published by Page Publishing, Crystal Fulton’s engaging tale came about after the author's daughter, Sophie, drew a picture of a tiny dragon, which inspired Marco and his adventures. With colorful and vibrant illustrations to help bring Fulton’s story to life, “Marco the Miniature Dragon” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to be accepting of others who may be different from them.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Marco the Miniature Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories