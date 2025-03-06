Author Jean Fradenburg McPhee’s New Book “Gay Rights and the Bible” is a Collection of Poems Exploring the Bible’s Messages and Firm Truths Regarding Homosexuality

Recent release “Gay Rights and the Bible” from Covenant Books author Jean Fradenburg McPhee is a thought-provoking assortment of poems and reflections, combined with Biblical passages, that explores the truth that God reveals through Holy Scripture concerning homosexuality and gender roles, divorced from modern-day sentiment.