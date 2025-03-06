Author Jean Fradenburg McPhee’s New Book “Gay Rights and the Bible” is a Collection of Poems Exploring the Bible’s Messages and Firm Truths Regarding Homosexuality
Recent release “Gay Rights and the Bible” from Covenant Books author Jean Fradenburg McPhee is a thought-provoking assortment of poems and reflections, combined with Biblical passages, that explores the truth that God reveals through Holy Scripture concerning homosexuality and gender roles, divorced from modern-day sentiment.
Pensacola, FL, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jean Fradenburg McPhee, who holds a doctorate in humanities from Florida State University, has completed her new book, “Gay Rights and the Bible”: a stirring series of poems that reveals God’s truths and teachings about homosexuality, as revealed within the Bible.
McPhee shares, “A message can come from any source. || This message won’t throw you off course || Unless you recognize a higher force. || Once you feel guided to make a change || This book will no longer strike you as strange. || God’s word may contain contradictions || But truth will prevail over fictions. || Just be open to receive || What’s worth your while to believe. || A short time to read || May help you succeed. || There is so much to be gained || When God helps us rearrange. || Eternity counts more than now. || God will always keep His vow.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jean Fradenburg McPhee’s new book will help readers discern fact from fiction as they discover Biblical truths and sources surrounding God’s views on homosexuality.
Readers can purchase “Gay Rights and the Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
